How to watch Lincoln City vs Chelsea live: League Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

League One high-flyers Lincoln City hope to score a historic win over Club World Cup champions Chelsea at the LNER Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Michael Skubala’s Lincoln City, known as the Imps, are 5W-3D-1L to start the third-tier season and have not lost since a Week 2 trip to AFC Wimbledon.

MORE — League Cup ties, results | League Cup winners, records

Lincoln are led by captain Tendayi Darikwa and well-traveled Irish international James Collins, who has four goals and an assist this season. They also boast a pair of Premier League loanees Francis Okoronkwo (Everton) and Dexter Lembikisa (Wolves).

Chelsea, perhaps quietly, are winless in three following a draw with Brentford, Champions League loss at Bayern Munich, and 10-man set back at Manchester United on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues are looking claim the League Cup for the first time since a London derby defeat of Spurs in 2015. Chelsea have since lost the final three times since then, and want a sixth tournament win.

For live updates and highlights throughout Lincoln City vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Lincoln City vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:45pm ET Tuesday

Venue: LNER Stadium — Lincoln

TV Channel/ Streaming: Stream on Paramount Plus

Lincoln City team news, focus

No known injuries.

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Liam Delap (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Cole Palmer (groin)

Lincoln City vs Chelsea prediction

Lincoln City last reached the fourth round of the League Cup in 2022-23 and only once have gone further in either this tournament or the FA Cup, going to the 2016-17 FA Cup quarters. They were hammered by Arsenal at that stage after knocking off Burnley, Brighton, Ipswich Town, Oldham Athletic, and Altrincham to get there. Chelsea are above that level, even with some injuries and clearly looking to their depth on Tuesday. Lincoln City 1-3 Chelsea.