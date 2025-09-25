How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

It’s still very early in the Premier League season, but Arsenal badly need to beat Newcastle when they visit St. James’ Park on Sunday (11:30 am ET), just to keep within touching distance of Liverpool in the title race.

Arsenal (2nd place - 10 points) rescued a stoppage-time draw against Manchester City last weekend but still fell two points further behind after the Reds extended their perfect start by beating Everton. Through five games, the Gunners have taken all nine points from three games against sides currently in the bottom half of the table and just one of a possible six against their top title rivals, Liverpool and Man City.

Fortunately for Mikel Arteta’s side, Newcastle (13th - 6 points) have just one win and three goals scored on the season. Eddie Howe and Co., are clearly still adjusting to life without Alexander Isak and perhaps realizing just how many cracks the sensational Swede papered over with his 21- and 23-goal seasons. The Magpies have only managed to eclipse the 1.0 xG mark in two of their five games and put up a shocking 0.14 in a scoreless draw with Bournemouth last weekend (0.46 for the Cherries).

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Jacob Ramsey (foot), Yoane Wissa (knee), Fabian Schar (concussion)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (shoulder - MORE), Piero Hincapie (groin)

Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction

If Arsenal set out to attack and take the game to Newcastle, they should win easily, but it all depends on whether or not Arteta views it as a “big game.” Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal.