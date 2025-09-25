How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Closest finishes in NASCAR Cup history since advent of electronic scoring
PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round
Luke Donald says opening ceremony money comment ‘wasn’t directed at the U.S.’
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas RJ Hampshire.JPG
RJ Hampshire replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN team, Haiden Deegan will attempt to ride
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_donaldmoney_250925.jpg
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_250925.jpg
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_jeepinsights2_250925.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Closest finishes in NASCAR Cup history since advent of electronic scoring
PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round
Luke Donald says opening ceremony money comment ‘wasn’t directed at the U.S.’
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas RJ Hampshire.JPG
RJ Hampshire replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN team, Haiden Deegan will attempt to ride
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_donaldmoney_250925.jpg
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_250925.jpg
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_jeepinsights2_250925.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published September 25, 2025 07:44 PM

It’s still very early in the Premier League season, but Arsenal badly need to beat Newcastle when they visit St. James’ Park on Sunday (11:30 am ET), just to keep within touching distance of Liverpool in the title race.

WATCH Newcastle vs Arsenal

Arsenal (2nd place - 10 points) rescued a stoppage-time draw against Manchester City last weekend but still fell two points further behind after the Reds extended their perfect start by beating Everton. Through five games, the Gunners have taken all nine points from three games against sides currently in the bottom half of the table and just one of a possible six against their top title rivals, Liverpool and Man City.

Fortunately for Mikel Arteta’s side, Newcastle (13th - 6 points) have just one win and three goals scored on the season. Eddie Howe and Co., are clearly still adjusting to life without Alexander Isak and perhaps realizing just how many cracks the sensational Swede papered over with his 21- and 23-goal seasons. The Magpies have only managed to eclipse the 1.0 xG mark in two of their five games and put up a shocking 0.14 in a scoreless draw with Bournemouth last weekend (0.46 for the Cherries).

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Jacob Ramsey (foot), Yoane Wissa (knee), Fabian Schar (concussion)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (shoulder - MORE), Piero Hincapie (groin)

Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction

If Arsenal set out to attack and take the game to Newcastle, they should win easily, but it all depends on whether or not Arteta views it as a “big game.” Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal.