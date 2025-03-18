How to watch USMNT vs Panama live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The USMNT is no fewer than 180 minutes (and no more than 240) away from remaining the only side to ever win the CONCACAF Nations League this week, beginning with a semifinal clash with Panama at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

Under previous head coach Gregg Berhalter, the USMNT won three straight Nations League titles (2021, 2023 and 2024), now the onus is on Mauricio Pochettino to continue that continental dominance just 15 months ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

USMNT start and captain Christian Pulisic has scored three times in Nations League semifinals and finals appearance, including the extra-time winner (from the penalty spot) in the inaugural tournament, and midfielder Gio Reyna has scored twice in finals (2021 and 2024). Pulisic is in perhaps the best form of his entire career, with 15 goals and 8 assists for AC Milan this season (all competitions), including three goals in his last two Serie A games before the international break. Reyna, on the other hand, has made just three starts (13 appearances) for Borussia Dortmund in 2025 (1 goal, 1 assist), but the 22-year-old has consistently shown up and shown out for the national team even during some of the worst periods of his club career.

Pochettino was dealt a bit of a blown on Tuesday, however, as stalwart left back Antonee Robinson withdrew from the squad after playing 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Fellow defender Auston Trusty (Celtic) and midfielder Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis) are also out after being named to the 23-man squad initially. Defender Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), midfielder Brian Gutierrez (Chicago Fire) and forward Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo) have been called in to replace them.

While the Americans have been historically dominant in this matchup (19W-4D-5L), the Yanks have lost two of their last three and three of their last five against Los Canaleros. The USMNT was, however, victorious in the most recent matchup — Pochettino’s debut (a friendly) in Austin last October, thanks to goals scored by Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi. The USMNT beat Jamaica 5-2 over two legs (4-2 in their home leg, in St. Louis in November) to reach Thursday’s semifinal, while Panama topped Costa Rica 1-0 away and advanced with a 2-2 draw in the second leg at home.

Kick off time: 7 pm ET, Thursday

Venue: SoFi Stadium — Los Angeles

Streaming: Paramount+

USMNT team news, injuries

OUT: Antonee Robinson (undisclosed), Ricardo Pepi (knee), Folarin Balogun (shoulder), Johnny Cardoso (undisclosed), Auston Trusty (undisclosed), Malik Tillman (ankle)

USMNT vs Panama prediction

Being without Robinson and Sergino Dest at the same time is hardly ideal, even with Joe Scally’s ability to play on either side, so it will be interesting to see who gets the start (and where). The attacking talent at hand is crying out to counter-attack all night long, but Panama will hardly be adventurous and expose themselves at the back, so this could be yet another game for Reyna to impact (and win) off the bench. USMNT 1-0 Panama.