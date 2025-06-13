How to watch USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago: Gold Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The United States men’s national team tries to find its footing, end a slump, and start the Gold Cup on a high note when Mauricio Pochettino leads the Yanks into Paypal Park in San Jose for a meeting with Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday.

The Americans have lost four-straight matches under Pochettino, CONCACAF Nations League outings with Panama and Canada plus friendly losses to Turkiye and Switzerland.

MORE — USMNT needs to get over itself

Trinidad and Tobago is no longer at their peak, but national team legend Dwight Yorke is overseeing an improved team which has hung tough with Jamaica and Costa Rica in recent weeks.

They’ll be hoping to shock the USMNT again, seven-and-a-half years after the night in Couva that spun the national team off its axis.

How to watch USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 6pm ET Sunday

How to watch: FOX, TUDN

Stream online: FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

USMNT focus, team news

There’s a long list of players unavailable to Pochettino including resting Christian Pulisic, injured Antonee Robinson, Ricardo Pepi, and Sergino Dest, and Club World Cup participants Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, and Giovanni Reyna.

Tyler Adams missed the Switzerland game but hopes to be back for this match against the Soca Warriors. where he could join Luca de la Torre or Johnny Cardoso in the midfield. Jack McGlynn scored against Turkiye, while Malik Tillman and Diego Luna were impressive in both games. Chris Richards should be back in the back line, but Pochettino could do just about anything given his team’s poor form.

Trinidad and Tobago focus, team news

There’s no Yorke in this team, though 40-year-old Marvin Phillip is still among the goalkeepers and 33-year-old Joevin Jones remains a club leader. Levi Garcia of Spartak Moscow is a threat up top, while Alvin Jones is still in the fold 7.5 years on from his USMNT-shocking brace in World Cup qualifying. Crystal Palace teenager Rio Cardines could be another player to watch during this tournament.

USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction

Would you take a two-goal win? What about a one-goal win? The Yanks could use a winning start and fans should expect one as long as they team doesn’t show up thinking their jerseys are worth three points. Even this weakened side will be enough against T&T, perhaps by some margin. There’s too much youth in this team to expect a 4-0, but USMNT 3-1 Trinidad and Tobago is not out of the question.