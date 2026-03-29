Igor Tudor out at Tottenham Hotspur - Who’s next for struggling Spurs?

Tottenham Hotspur have parted company with Igor Tudor as he was in charge for just seven games in all competitions.

The Croatian coach lost five of those as the north London club are out of Europe and just one point above the Premier League’s relegation zone with seven games of the season to go.

A brief statement from Spurs said the following on Tudor, who has been grieving the death of his father Mario which Tudor found out about at the end of Spurs’ 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

“We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the club with immediate effect. Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of goalkeeping coach and physical coach. We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time. An update on a new head coach will be provided in due course.”

Who’s next for Spurs?

There are plenty of reports out there about who will be hired next for Spurs as they search for a third manager of the season, with their dismal campaign plunging into further chaos.

Austrian coach Adi Hutter has been listed as the favorite to take charge, with the former Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach and Monaco coach available to take over right away. Sean Dyche and Roberto De Zerbi have also been mentioned as options, while Mauricio Pochettino continues to be linked with an emotional return as Spurs boss.

Hutter as a short-term hire would bring high-intensity, structured play to Spurs as they try and grab a couple of wins between now and May to keep themselves in the Premier League. Hutter has come through the Red Bull system as a coach is demand high-energy and organization.

But the Tudor experiment just didn’t work because his hardline approach and aggressive high-pressing tactics didn’t align with what this squad are good at. That means the appointment of Hutter may not work that well either.

With seven games to go to save themselves from the most shocking relegation in the history of the Premier League, it seems like Spurs need a positive coach who is going to try and lift the players they have to get over the line.