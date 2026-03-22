Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Nottingham Forest: Tricky Trees triumph as Spurs wilt again
Misery knows no bounds at Tottenham Hotspur, with a new chapter added to the miserable nightmare that is their 2025-26 Premier League season on Sunday: a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in what was meant to be the club’s rallying point to stave off relegation.
WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest full match replay
Thousands of Spurs fans organized themselves to greet the team bus on arrival in a show of full-throated support, putting aside
weeks months years of the downward spiral that led to this pivotal moment, and for almost 45 minutes, there were even a few encouraging signs on the field. Then, Forest forward Igor Jesus planted a perfect header into the side netting from a corner kick in the 45th minute and that was, effectively, the end of all hope. Heads dropped
Morgan Gibbs-White, who famously almost joined Spurs in the summer before doing a sharp about-face in the 11th hour, added Forest’s second goal in the 62nd minute. This, after Eberechi Eze, who also came within hours of signing for Spurs last summer, instead scored five goals in two games against them for rivals Arsenal. Eze has scored six goals in the PL all season. Just one of a many microcosm to sum up Spurs’ season.
Taiwo Awoniyi finished the scoring in the 87th minute when he slid in at the back post and turned home Neco Williams’ cross.
Spurs (30 points) are without a win in their last 13 PL games and haven’t won a single game in the league in 2026. They are now just one point and one place above the relegation zone. Nottingham Forest (32 points) were fantastic on the day, given they found themselves in the exact same situation as Spurs and had one less day to prepare after playing in Denmark on Thursday. The Tricky Trees aren’t yet safe, but a first PL win under Vitor Pereira has done much to steady the ship ahead of this weekend’s international break.
What’s next?
- Porto vs Nottingham Forest — Thursday, April 9, 3 pm ET (Europa League)
- Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur — Sunday, April 12, 9 am ET
- Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa — Sunday, April 12, 9 am ET (next PL fixture)
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest live updates - by Andy Edwards
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest final score: 0-3
Goalscorers: Igor Jesus (45'), Morgan Gibbs-White (62'), Taiwo Awoniyi (87')
GOAL! Spurs 0-3 Forest: Awoniyi slides in at the back post and puts the game away (87')
GOAL! Spurs 0-2 Forest: Gibbs-White has all day to pick his spot (62')
GOAL! Spurs 0-1 Forest: Jesus heads home from a corner kick (45')
Spurs starting XI
Vicario - Danso, Romero, Van de Ven - Porro, Gray, Sarr, Spence - Richarlison, Tel, Solanke
Forest starting XI
Sels - Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams - Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White - Hutchinson, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 10:15am ET Sunday
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network
Spurs return to the pitch after a midweek Champions League scrap with Atletico Madrid that ended their European dreams, while Forest needed penalties to advance past Midtjylland in the Europa League. Both teams drew their last Premier League match — as did the other five teams in the bottom seven of the table — and Spurs are just one point clear of 18th-place West Ham while Forest are only out of the bottom three on goal differential.
So, yes, this is a huge. A winner will find some rare comfort on the table for the international break while a loser could find themselves in a relegation place for a couple of weeks depending on West Ham’s visit to Aston Villa kicking off at the same time.
Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus
OUT: Wilson Odobert (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Palhinha (head), Dominic Solanke (hip), Guglielmo Vicario (hernia)
Nottingham Forest team news, focus
OUT: Jair Cunha (ankle), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest prediction
It’s difficult to project this game given all of the injuries and the midweek action. Spurs were in Madrid on Tuesday. Forest were in Denmark on Thursday. The pressure is enormous and that can make the home pitch more of a variable. Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Nottingham Forest.