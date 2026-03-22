Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Nottingham Forest: Tricky Trees triumph as Spurs wilt again

Misery knows no bounds at Tottenham Hotspur, with a new chapter added to the miserable nightmare that is their 2025-26 Premier League season on Sunday: a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in what was meant to be the club’s rallying point to stave off relegation.

WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest full match replay

Thousands of Spurs fans organized themselves to greet the team bus on arrival in a show of full-throated support, putting aside weeks months years of the downward spiral that led to this pivotal moment, and for almost 45 minutes, there were even a few encouraging signs on the field. Then, Forest forward Igor Jesus planted a perfect header into the side netting from a corner kick in the 45th minute and that was, effectively, the end of all hope. Heads dropped

Morgan Gibbs-White, who famously almost joined Spurs in the summer before doing a sharp about-face in the 11th hour, added Forest’s second goal in the 62nd minute. This, after Eberechi Eze, who also came within hours of signing for Spurs last summer, instead scored five goals in two games against them for rivals Arsenal. Eze has scored six goals in the PL all season. Just one of a many microcosm to sum up Spurs’ season.

Taiwo Awoniyi finished the scoring in the 87th minute when he slid in at the back post and turned home Neco Williams’ cross.

Spurs (30 points) are without a win in their last 13 PL games and haven’t won a single game in the league in 2026. They are now just one point and one place above the relegation zone. Nottingham Forest (32 points) were fantastic on the day, given they found themselves in the exact same situation as Spurs and had one less day to prepare after playing in Denmark on Thursday. The Tricky Trees aren’t yet safe, but a first PL win under Vitor Pereira has done much to steady the ship ahead of this weekend’s international break.

What’s next?

Porto vs Nottingham Forest — Thursday, April 9, 3 pm ET (Europa League)

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur — Sunday, April 12, 9 am ET

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa — Sunday, April 12, 9 am ET (next PL fixture)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest live updates - by Andy Edwards

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest final score: 0-3

Goalscorers: Igor Jesus (45'), Morgan Gibbs-White (62'), Taiwo Awoniyi (87')

GOAL! Spurs 0-3 Forest: Awoniyi slides in at the back post and puts the game away (87')

Awoniyi makes it 3-0 for Forest against Spurs Nottingham Forest seal all three points on the road as Taiwo Awoniyi tucks away his second goal of the season to give his side a commanding 3-0 lead against Spurs.

GOAL! Spurs 0-2 Forest: Gibbs-White has all day to pick his spot (62')

Gibbs-White drills Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs It's gone from bad to worse for Spurs as Morgan Gibbs-White is left wide open inside the box for a first-time finish to give Nottingham Forest a two-goal cushion in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

GOAL! Spurs 0-1 Forest: Jesus heads home from a corner kick (45')

Jesus nets Forest's opener against Spurs Nottingham Forest find their breakthrough right before halftime as Igor Jesus finds the back of the net to give his side a 1-0 lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs starting XI

Vicario - Danso, Romero, Van de Ven - Porro, Gray, Sarr, Spence - Richarlison, Tel, Solanke

Forest starting XI

Sels - Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams - Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White - Hutchinson, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10:15am ET Sunday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Spurs return to the pitch after a midweek Champions League scrap with Atletico Madrid that ended their European dreams, while Forest needed penalties to advance past Midtjylland in the Europa League. Both teams drew their last Premier League match — as did the other five teams in the bottom seven of the table — and Spurs are just one point clear of 18th-place West Ham while Forest are only out of the bottom three on goal differential.

So, yes, this is a huge. A winner will find some rare comfort on the table for the international break while a loser could find themselves in a relegation place for a couple of weeks depending on West Ham’s visit to Aston Villa kicking off at the same time.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Wilson Odobert (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Palhinha (head), Dominic Solanke (hip), Guglielmo Vicario (hernia)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Jair Cunha (ankle), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest prediction

It’s difficult to project this game given all of the injuries and the midweek action. Spurs were in Madrid on Tuesday. Forest were in Denmark on Thursday. The pressure is enormous and that can make the home pitch more of a variable. Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Nottingham Forest.