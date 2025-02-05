How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live: League Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool is down 1-0 in its League Cup semifinal versus Tottenham Hotspur and looks to Anfield for a second-leg boost on Wednesday.

The tournament’s all-time champions (10) are also the defending victors, having beaten Chelsea in the final last season despite a tremendous list of injuries.

That will be met with a nod and wink from Spurs supporters.

Lucas Bergvall gave Ange Postecoglou’s men a first-leg win against the odds, as Spurs were — and remain — injury-hit and were out-attempted 14-9 in North London.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount Plus

Liverpool team news, focus

The Reds are largely healthy, and Arne Slot can give the match his full focus with a trip to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup next before next week’s Merseyside derby in the Premier League. He may split his “top unit” to some degree, but this will be a strong Liverpool looking to overcome a one-goal deficit.

QUESTIONABLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs just can’t get closer to full health, as it seems like the minutes that have taxed their players during the first part of this long injury bug have worn down those who had to pick up the slack. Spurs best bet may be the defend but that goes against Postecoglou’s principles. Will being 90 minutes from a final change that?

OUT: Radu Dragusin (knee), Dominic Solanke (knee - MORE), Brennan Johnson (calf), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle - MORE), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Timo Werner (thigh), Cristian Romero (quad), James Maddison (undisclosed)

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Anfield will be a huge asset here, but Postecoglou’s tactics and ambition will tell the real story here. Spurs will likely go for a second goal, and of course they should, but will it be in a counterattacking mode? If this is a wide-open game, we’re afraid it’ll be turned on its ear pretty quickly given how Liverpool played against an open Brentford in a tough venue at the weekend. Liverpool 3-1 (3-2 agg.) Tottenham Hotspur