Manchester City vs Real Madrid predicted lineups, team news, tactics

Manchester City host Real Madrid in a huge UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday in Manchester, and both Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti have selection dilemmas.

Guardiola due to having players out of form and a general embarrassment of riches, while Ancelotti has seen his defense decimated by injuries.

Below is a look at the Manchester City vs Real Madrid predicted lineups, along with the latest team news and tactical analysis.

Manchester City predicted lineup

——- Ederson ——-

—- Akanji —- Stones — Dias —- Gvardiol —

—- Kovacic —- Gonzalez —-

—- Foden —- De Bruyne —- Bernardo —-

——- Haaland ——-

If Ederson is fit he will get the nod over Ortega in goal, while the back four pretty much picks itself at this point. Having four center backs across the back line has worked for Guardiola before and Akanji has a huge job if he’s going to play on the right to try and stop Vinicius. It feels like that is the smart play rather than starting Rico Lewis out there. In midfield Kovacic definitely starts as one of the holders and if Nico Gonzalez is fit to start he should get the nod over Gundogan and Bernardo Silva who have both struggled in a deeper central role this season. The experienced attacking midfield trio of Foden, De Bruyne and Silva could start underneath Haaland as it’s likely Omar Marmoush will come off the bench in the second half. Doku and Grealish are also options off the bench and City’s squad is looking stronger with Ake also back in training ahead of this game.

OUT: Rodri (torn ACL - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Ederson (fitness), Nathan Ake (muscle), Jeremy Doku (knock), Nico Gonzalez (knock)

Real Madrid predicted lineup

——- Courtois ——-

—- Valverde —- Tchouameni —- Asencio —- Mendy —-

—— Modric —- Ceballos ——

—— Rodrygo —- Bellingham —- Vinicius Jr —-

——- Mbappe ——-

Obviously all of the focus is on defense for Real Madrid with Rudiger and Alaba joining Militao on the sidelines which means Real are without their three main center backs. Chuck in Carvajal out for the season and his back-up at right back Vazquez also injured and Real have some serious issues. Midfielder Tchouameni has done a fine job filling in at center back, while youngster Raul Asencio will start alongside him in the biggest game of his career so far. Federico Valverde is likely to move out of his usual midfield position to go to right back, while Modric or Camavinga will come in for him in central midfield. Modric will probably get the nod to start given his experience, while the front four of Real picks itself with Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius and Mbappe set to ruthless expose any defensive mistake from City, especially on the counter.

OUT: Daniel Carvajal (ACL), Eder Militao (ACL), Antonio Rudiger (muscle), David Alaba (adductor), Lucas Vazquez (hamstring)