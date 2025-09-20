Manchester United vs Chelsea player ratings: Who delivered and who stalled at Old Trafford?

Traditional counting statistics sometimes struggle to tell the tale in a game like Saturday’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Red cards for. both teams will do that, especially when one comes in the fifth minute and the follow-up is before halftime.

Also, did we mention the second yellow was controversial and given to a guy who scored a goal? Grading Casemiro’s day is anything but easy.

Yes this was a historic game, reportedly the earliest use of three substitutes in one Premier League game. Ever.

So who starred and who failed to thrive?

Manchester United player ratings vs Chelsea

Altay Bayindir: 6 — Launched the goal kick to Sesko that became Sanchez’s red card. Otherwise not a ton to do.

Luke Shaw: 7.5 — Terrific with the ball and good in the duel.

Harry Maguire (Off 70'): 6.5 — Awarded an assist when Shaw headed the ball off his back and onto Bruno Fernandes.

Matthijs De Ligt: 6 — Strong 62nd minute intervention when Reece James looked to cue up Cucurella.

Patrick Dorgu: 7 — A difference maker for United in the first half, he faded a bit over the final half hour.

Bruno Fernandes (Off 87'): 7 — Scored his 100th Man United goal, and one that could prove to be quite important to his boss. Still not super effective relative to his standards. Challenged Jorgensen late, just after Chelsea had pulled within one.

Casemiro (RC 45+5'): 5 — A good goal and game until the second yellow. It was a really soft second yellow but

a player of Casemiro’s experience shouldn’t have put himself in that position.

Noussair Mazraoui (Off 65') 8 — An excellent day going forward and getting back on the right side, Some great reading of the game and a game-high 12 passes into the final third when he left the contest.

Amad Diallo: 6 — What’s he doing as Chalobah darts in front of him on the corner? A mismatch anyway.

Bryan Mbeumo (Off 70'): 7 — His run through to goal and touch past Sanchez gave the keeper his red card. Lots of energy, though his shooting is still nowhere near his Brentford best.

Benjamin Sesko (Off HT): 6.5 — Didn’t have much of the ball but created space and looked lively enough. Won the header that led to Sanchez’s sending off.

Subs

Manuel Ugarte (On HT): 6 — Quiet.

Matheus Cunha (On 65'): 6 — Barely saw the ball.

Leny Yoro (On 70'): 5 — Doesn’t even try to deal with James’ cross before Chalobah headed home. Maybe unsighted?

Mason Mount (On 70'): N/A

Kobbie Mainoo (On 87'): N/A

Chelsea player ratings vs Manchester United

Robert Sanchez (RC 5'): 2 — Made a save before his clumsy, over-aggressive red card put this game behind the 8-ball.

Marc Cucurella (Off 65'): 5 — Played on the edge and saw yellow for a pretty ugly full-blooded challenge in the second half.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7.5 — In addition to his second goal of the season, Chalobah was the superior of Chelsea’s center back duo. Made seven headed clearances.

Wesley Fofana (Off 65'): 5 — Did well with the ball but decided to play the role of onlooker as both Maguire and Shaw challenged for a header that became Casemiro’s goal.

Reece James: 7.5 — Active and solid well before he found Chalobah to make it 2-1. Sent in a stoppage-time cross that might’ve become 2-2. Didn’t get enough on a clearing attempt that became Casemiro’s goal.

Moises Caicedo: 7.5 — Piled up 13 defensive contributions, a game high, and he was joined by Santos and Fernandez in doing a monstrous amount of midfield work.

Enzo Fernandez: 6.5 — Endeavored to get the ball into the Man United 18 quite a bit.

Estevao Willian (Off 6'): N/A

Cole Palmer (Off 21'): N/A — Let’s hope his the apparent flaring up of his groin injury will be short-term.

Pedro Neto (Off 7'): N/A

Joao Pedro: 6.5 — Combustible and was at the center of the fight for the better part of an hour. Ran out of steam.

Subs

Filip Jorgensen (On 5'): 6.5 — Fine late save on Bruno Fernandes.

Tosin Adarabioyo (On 7'): 7 — Was prepared to put in a shift.

Andrey Santos (On 21'): 7.5 — All over the pitch. Embellished and made sure Casemiro’s late first-half foul looked like a yellow instead of a common place foul.

Tyrique George (On 65'): N/A

Malo Gusto (On 65'): N/A