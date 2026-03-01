Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace: Red Devils top 10-man Eagles, go third

Manchester United are third on the Premier League table after stretching their unbeaten streak to 10 games with a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Crystal Palacel on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Maxence Lacroix put Palace ahead with an early header but was sent off in the 56th minute. Bruno Fernandes then converted a penalty and set up Benjamin Sesko’s winner as the Red Devils again won at home.

Man United’s 51 points are 10 off leaders Arsenal and eight back of Man City. They lead Villa on goal differential and have three more points than fifth-place Liverpool.

Man United doing just enough

Call it following the instructions. Call it getting the job done. Call it whatever you like, but Manchester United continue to collect points on a consistent basis and that’s something most of their top-five peers have not been doing as religiously as the Red Devils. Yes they needed a comeback and couldn’t slam the door shut on 10-man visitors. And no, Palace are not world beaters. But Man United keep showing up to their scheduled contests and finding a way to be just a bit better than their opposition. Given the recent history of their club, that’s pretty darn acceptable.

What’s next?

Manchester United go to Newcastle United on Wednesday, while Palace go to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace final score: 2-1

Goalscorers: Maxence Lacroix 4', Bruno Fernandes pen 57', Benjamin Sesko 65'

Red card: Maxence Lacroix 56'

Full time — Man United 2-1 Crystal Palace

The red card and penalty changed the game, and United have put another feather in the cap of caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

Man United sub

Sesko exits for Amad Diallo in the 75th minute.

Palace had made a sub a few minutes earlier with Will Hughes entering for Adam Wharton.

Benjamin Sesko goal — Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Another great Fernandes cross to Sesko, and this one is pounded down and inside the near post.

Palace subs

The days of Jorgen Strand Larsen and Brennan Johnson are done.

Chadi Riad and Evann Guessand enter the fray in the 59th minute.

Bruno Fernandes penalty goal — Manchester United 1-1 Crystal Palace

The captain goes to the spot. He has missed two of his six penalties.

He doesn’t miss this one.

Manchester United penalty

Lacroix takes down Cunha. Is this DOGSO and a red card, too?

Chris Kavanagh is going to the pitch side monitor, and Lacroix is off!

Halftime — Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace

The Red Devils improved quite a bit after the Palace goal — wake-up call? — and will look to up the quality of their scoring chances in the second half.

Man United are out-attempting Palace 6-4, have kept 55% possession, and lead in xG 0.34-0.19.

Fernandes free kick challenges Henderson

He’s 30 yards out and the ball is probably going to hit the cross bar but a flying Henderson has to play it safe and slap it over for a corner.

Palace deal with the corner.

United finding some joy

Kobbie Mainoo lays off to Bruno Fernandes on the left, and the captain swoops in a decent cross to the far post.

Benjamin Sesko aims it toward the near post from 14-15 yards, but Dean Henderson’s read it well and makes the catch.

Palace still lead 1-0 into the 40th minute.

Luke Shaw injury

The Man United back will exit for Noussair Mazraoui in the 24th minute after a sore foul from the boot of Daniel Munoz.

Palace’s plan going well

Just one shot attempt from the hosts and it generated a measly 0.01 xG.

United have had the ball for just 42% of the game and we’re about midway through the first half.

Maxence Lacroix goal — Man Utd 0-1 Palace

An early corner for Palace becomes a surprise lead.

Leny Yoro is marking Maxence Lacroix but Lacroix has his eye on the ball and stops his run. Yoro flies past and Lacroix sends his header off the bottom of the far post and over the line.

Lacroix gives Palace shock lead against Man United It's the perfect start for Crystal Palace as Maxence Lacroix finds himself in space to head the Eagles in front of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United lineup

Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Sarr, Johnson, Strand Larsen

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace preview

Manchester United looks to stretch its unbeaten run to 10 games when Michael Carrick’s Red Devils host Crystal Palace on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Carrick’s interim reign accounts for six games and five wins of that run, including a perfect 4-0 record at the Theater of Dreams.

Palace are 2-1-1 in their last few Premier League games, helping to improve the vibes with Oliver Glasner set to leave after a season which has seen Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi skip town.

The reigning FA Cup champs are also into the Conference League last 16 and would love to get a positive result as they start a rough five-game PL stretch that will include Spurs and Man City.

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Mason Mount (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Lisandro Martinez (calf)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Jean-Philippe Mateta (personal), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction

Palace are coming off a Thursday match with Zrinjski Mostar in the Conference League and already lack the depth of United. Carrick so far hasn’t stumbled — at least in terms of getting a point or three — and will be favored to continue with that trend. Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock