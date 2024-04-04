Manchester United vs Liverpool predicted lineups: How will rivals start?

Bitter rivals Manchester United and Liverpool clash in the Premier League on Sunday (watch live, 10:30am ET on NBC and online via NBC.com & Peacock Premium) and it will be yet another intriguing tactical battle.

Given that these two teams played out a wild seven-goal extra-time thriller in the FA Cup quarterfinals at Old Trafford just a few weeks ago, that will be fresh in the mind of both Erik ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp when it comes to naming a team for this weekend.

United need three points to try and claw their way into one of the Champions League spots, while Liverpool are fighting for the title and know this game at their arch rivals is perhaps their biggest remaining stumbling block en-route to an emotional title which would see Jurgen Klopp off into the sunset as a Premier League champion.

Below is a look at the Manchester United vs Liverpool predicted lineups in full, with analysis on which direction these two managers could go in.

Manchester United predicted lineup (4-2-3-1)

——- Onana——-

—— Dalot —— Varane —- Martinez —- Wan-Bissaka —-

—— Casemiro —- Mainoo ——

—- Garnacho —- Fernandes —- Rashford —-

——- Hojlund ——-

Onana has been playing really well in recent weeks and will have to have another top game to keep Liverpool at bay. Lisandro Martinez has returned from injury and is getting back up to speed and could start at center back as he battles a calf problem, with Varane having the edge over Maguire in the other center back position. Wan-Bissaka at left back appears to be the solution to Luke Shaw’s injury, for now. Casemiro and Mainoo make a good partnership in holding midfield and United will have a lot of defending to do in this one so it would be smart to have that duo starting together. In the attacking areas, Hojlund back fit is huge as it allows Rashford to go back to the left wing and both Garnacho and Fernandes have been in good form and will start. Having the likes of Mount, Antony and Eriksen to come off the bench and make something happen is a bonus.

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3)

——- Kelleher ——-

—- Gomez —- Konate —- Van Dijk —- Robertson —-

—- Szoboszlai —— Endo —- Mac Allister ——

—— Salah —— Nunez —— Diaz ——

Alisson is close to a return but this game will come just too soon for him so Kelleher, who has barely done anything wrong since coming in, will start once again. Youngsters Bradley and Quansah have been outstanding standing in for Alexander-Arnold (who is close to a return from injury) and Konate, but Konate could return at center back and Gomez could start at right back if Andy Robertson returns from injury at left back. That will add extra experience in defense for the Reds. In midfield the trio of Endo, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister have a great balance and understanding and that has improved massively as the season has gone on. And up top, well, the trio picks itself with Salah almost back to top form after his injuries and both Nunez and Diaz running themselves into the ground. Having Elliott and Gakpo to come off the bench and change things up is a bonus, while Jota isn’t too far away from a return from injury.