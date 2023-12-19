 Skip navigation
Nottingham Forest fire Steve Cooper; Nuno Espirito Santo in advanced talks to take over

  
Published December 19, 2023 01:52 PM

Nottingham Forest have fired manager Steve Cooper with the Tricky Trees sitting 17th in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone, after picking up just one point from their last six games, and just one win in their last 13.

[ MORE: Full Premier League standings ]

Former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly in advanced talks to replace him. Another former Wolves manager, Julen Lopetegui, was also reportedly contacted regarding the impending vacancy.

Cooper spent 27 months in charge spanning three different seasons, which included the promotion-winning campaign of 2021-22 before avoiding relegation during Nottingham Forest’s first season back in the PL in 23 years. When Cooper took over in September 2021, Forest sat bottom of the Championship. He would then go on to lead the unlikeliest of turnarounds which saw them finish 4th before winning promotion via the playoff.

[ MORE: Upcoming Premier League schedule, TV/streaming info ]

This season, a strong start (2W-1D-2L) gave way to the run of one win in 13 and Nottingham Forest have slowly dropped down the table, where they have finished just one of the last nine matchweeks above 15th.