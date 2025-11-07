Premier League Week 11 predictions, things to watch as Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal in focus

Week 11 of the 2025-26 Premier League season could be the one that cements Arsenal as heavy title favorites, as the Gunners could have an immense (for November) table lead if results go their way.

Arsenal will be favored to win at Sunderland despite the hosts’ terrific early-season results and the Gunners’ long list of attacker injuries, and three points from the Stadium of Light would give them 28 on the season.

Would-be title fighters Manchester City and Liverpool enter their Week 11 match on 19 and 18 points, respectively, so a victorious Gunners side would head into the international break with a healthy advantage on their rivals (eight and nine if there’s a draw at the Etihad Stadium).

We could also see a chasm between 17th and 18th as the Premier League’s 16th- and 17th-place sides tangle with the 18th and 19th clubs on the table.

We’ll dig into all of that below, with stream info, TV channels, kickoff times and predictions from our staff: Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nick Mendola (NM).

Five things to watch in Premier League Week 11

Are Manchester City back or back? With respect to Liverpool, who won the Premier League last season, the more intriguing part of Sunday’s huge match-up is wearing sky blue. Man City are back as a title contender. Are they, however, back to their levels? A commanding performance and/or a win over the reigning champions would tell us a lot. Will Arsenal complete an arduous long test? Look, players can get hurt at any time but Arsenal’s 8-1-1 league record while dealing with long-term injuries to Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, and Gabriel Jesus is pretty crazy. Several will be back shortly as will Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli. The fact that Bukayo Saka also missed some time and this crew has taken 25 of 30 points is insane and obviously even moreso If those numbers become 28 of 33 after a trip to the Stadium of Light. Will Leeds and Burnley enjoy a more comfortable international break? The two newly-promoted sides are outside the bottom three and could find themselves 6-7 points safe, respectively, as bottom-three sides Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are on their dockets this weekend. Losses, however, really congest the bottom three and will make for far more nervy table viewing. Top-four Man United? In this economy?!? Ruben Amorim’s men are guaranteed a place in the Premier League’s top five if they can beat injury-hit and Champions League-weary Spurs in North London, and likely would find the top four given tough asks for everyone in the top 10 this weekend. Now they just have to deliver, which is a more enticing proposition than it’s been in recent seasons but still an ask. Who even are Newcastle United? Eddie Howe has not found his rotation. The Magpies are 5W-1L between the League Cup and Champions League, their only loss a slim 2-1 defeat by visiting Barcelona. No stick-shaking there. Yet this same team has lost to West Ham and drawn Leeds this season, thrice playing nil-nil draws en route to 13th place in the PL. Brentford boss Keith Andrews is proving a great game-planner, so can the Magpies deliver an away win and get to nearer to the top half? Variables aside, we don’t know if that’s a righteous expectation.

Premier League predictions for Week 11 of the 2025-26 season

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United prediction

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

It’ll be strength versus strength in this one, and typically that would favor the side with the rock-solid defense but Spurs’ aren’t even threatening on counter-attacks while Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani, the two healthy options at center forward, go through crises of confidence. If they can’t play their way out of the defense half, the same way they couldn’t against Chelsea, United might put a few past them. Spurs 1-1 Man United. (AE)

Everton vs Fulham prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: USA — Watch online via NBC.com

If this game turns into a flat out counter-attacking contest — and it likely will — Ndiaye and Grealish are far more dangerous than any combination Fulham can put out there. Everton 2-1 Fulham. (AE)

West Ham United vs Burnley prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

Neither Nuno Espirito Santo nor Scott Parker will expect anything less than a proper scrap in London, and goals should be at a premium. West Ham have more name quality in the attack but Burnley are dangerous in their own way. This should be cagey, and split spoils would not be a surprise. West Ham 1-1 Burnley. (NM)

Sunderland vs Arsenal prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

How to watch: NBC — Watch online via NBC.com

The Black Cats will hope that both the Stadium of Light and Arsenal’s midweek trip help level the playing field. Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has been a wizard this season, changing formations and tactics to keep the opposition off balance. But Arsenal truly are a different level, the sort that can manage even if outfoxed. Team 2-0 may well just do that again. Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal. (NM)

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday

How to watch: NBC — Watch online via NBC.com

This feels like a very straightforward home win for Chelsea who will swarm all over a Wolves side massively lacking in confidence. Chelsea 3-1 Wolves. (JPW)

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

How to watch: USA — Watch online via NBC.com

This really could be a treat for the eyes even as it asks a lot from the hosts’ legs following the Maccabi win which saw only Matty Cash and Lucas Digne rested in full. Those fullbacks, however, have been in fine form and will challenge Bournemouth at both ends. Can Bournemouth make this a track meet, opening up space for Antoine Semenyo, Eli Junior Kroupi, and friends? Aston Villa 1-1 Bournemouth. (NM)

Brentford vs Newcastle United prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

This feels like it will be a fun one and probably end even. Brentford 2-2 Newcastle. (JPW)

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

This should be tight and tense, as the Seagulls may finally be finding their finishing form but are running into a Palace side which has more often than proven difficult to break down. A draw may be the safest estimate but Palace have Jean-Philippe Mateta and he has four goals in his last two home starts. So, goals for sure? Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton. (NM)

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

Leeds have been unlucky in front of goal and in their own box, defying xG to the tune of 9.12 xG+xA to the bad of their nine goals scored and 17 conceded in Premier League play. Forest will find themselves tested both by the midweek trip to Austria and the Leeds attack. It’s a tough fixture to predict, to be honest — Dyche vs Farke. Who ya got? Nottingham Forest 2-1 Leeds United. (NM)

Manchester City vs Liverpool prediction

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

How to watch: USA — Watch online via NBC.com



This feels like it will be a really tight game given that both teams know how important a victory here is for momentum heading into the international break. It will probably end even. Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool. (JPW)