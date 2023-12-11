PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal’s already sealed its seeded spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds, and Mikel Arteta’s able to bring three talented youngsters for a taste of the competition when they visit PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Lino Sousa and Reuell Waters will turn 19 over the next month, while and Ethan Nwaneri isn’t 17 until March and has already made history as the youngest player to appear in a Premier League game when he debuted for the Gunners in 2022 at the age of 15.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League group stage tables in full ]

That doesn’t mean that Arsenal won’t be taking a casual approach to the match, which is wise against a PSV side perfect in Eredivisie play. Its only loss this season came to Arsenal in the Champions League, where PSV has beaten and drawn both Lens and Sevilla.

And Arteta’s acknowledged the threat provided by PSV.

“Really impressive,” said the Arsenal boss. “How they play, the consistency, and the way they’ve been winning football matches. They’ve been extremely dominant. Not only this season but last season as well. Huge credit to the coaching staff. When you look at what they’ve done, the record they have here we’re going to have to be really good to beat them.”

[ MORE: Erik ten Hag ‘annoyed, disappointed’ with United’s loss to Bournemouth ]

Luuk de Jong is leading PSV in league goals this season with 10, while the club has the top two assist collectors in the division with Joey Veerman (9) and Johan Bakayoko (8). And De Jong’s chipped in six helpers.

In a small sample size alert, USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi leads the Eredivisie in goals per 90 minutes as his four goals over 169 minutes are quite an efficient haul. Fellow American internationals Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest have also delivered for the Dutch side.

[ LIVE: Champions League schedule, scores ]

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal live, stream, start time live updates

Date: Tuesday, December 12

Kick off: 12:45pm ET

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

PSV Eindhoven focus, team news

PSV is roaring in Eredivisie play, where they’ve taken all 45 points available to them and hold a 10-point lead on second-place Feyenoord just 15 matches into the season.

OUT: Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), Armando Obispo (knee)

Arsenal focus, team news

The Gunners lost to Aston Villa at the weekend and will be looking to this as a palette cleanser, even as Sunday’s visit from Brighton will play a bigger role in their season goals.

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Emile Smith-Rowe (knee), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Fabio Vieira (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)