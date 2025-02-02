Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will be rueing wasteful finishing, rough defending, and a potentially huge injury in the Red Devils’ 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a brace for the visiting Eagles, yet on another day the goals would’ve been a part of a thrilling score line.

[ MORE: Man United vs Crystal Palace recap ]

United took 14 shots but only asked former goalkeeper Dean Henderson to make two saves for the visitors, as Henderson controlled the Palace box with six recoveries.

Amorim’s men held 65% of the ball but were poor without the ball for much of the other 35%, as defender Harry Maguire had a rough day amidst a recent resurgence in the back line.

Adding injury to the insult was a scary Lisandro Martinez injury that left the Argentine back in tears as he was stretchered off the pitch.

Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United boss on Crystal Palace loss, lack of goals

How did he feel about the game? “We had possession. We suffered two goals that we can avoid. It’s really disappointing today but we take something from the performance not the result.”

“It’s normal. It’s a hard season, a hard moment. We are trying different things to control the game. You feel it but when you don’t win the games, you’re in the roller coaster of results and momentum.”

Finishers not finishing: “A lot in the team has to be so much better but we controlled the game better. We had more control, better connections. We created chances because that is the crucial thing for us but we couldn’t score and that was the difference.”

Is confidence down? “Today I didn’t feel that but in this moment it’s hard to play here. We want to please our fans but we need to win more games at home. This season since Day One, I’ve said this season will be like that. We need to take the good things from the performance, forget a little bit of the result, and build.”