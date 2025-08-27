This summer transfer window has been one of the loudest in the history of the Premier League in so many ways.

Big names have been purchased by huge clubs for massive fees, and there’s still more to come in what is already the most expensive summer window in the history of Premier League.

Names like Florian Wirtz, Viktor Gyokeres, Matheus Cunha, Eberechi Eze, and Tijjani Reijnders have already arrived at their new homes, and the players who could join them in swapping addresses are just as notable.

In a Premier League season that has already promised the most wide-open title fight in ages, who will add to the corner ahead of the final bell next week?

Here are 10 players who could swing the fates of several clubs in the Premier League.

Top 10 transfer targets who could move before Deadline Day in the Premier League

Honorable mention: Raheem Sterling, Marc Guehi, Rasmus Hojlund, Tomas Soucek, Yves Bissouma, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Bilal El Khannouss, Savinho

10. Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United

He’d already be with Chelsea if United didn’t want so much money for the Argentine, and the Blues should deem Napoli complicit in the manner given the Italians’ surprisingly-large bid for the 21-year-old last winter. But Garnacho carries uncertainty. He’s hasn’t shown the defensive IQ to be deemed anything more than one-dimensional right now, and his on-again, off-again status in the loaded Argentina set-up shows there’s more than a little bit of Man Utd inflation about his profile. His comparable players on Football Reference go for United’s asking price and usually more, but his immaturity raises many questions. The Blues could up their offer, but this exit feels like it has more to do with whether United can drop their ask.

9. Yoane Wissa, Brentford

This is more of a “Will they or won’t they?” situation, as Newcastle have thusfar refused to hit Brentford’s asking price. That’s likely due to Wissa’s age — 29 next week — as the player would garner as much money as other strikers were he to have more prime time left in his body. The Democratic Republic of Congo striker is Premier League proven and has steadily upped his production in the division to become what Brentford hoped to have purchased after a pair of double-digit goal seasons at Lorient. The problem? The Bees sure could use him.

8. Xavi Simons, RB Leipzig

Chelsea have not been able to get this move over the line, and now Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly nosing their way into discussions about the diminutive 22-year-old’s future. Simons plays must bigger than his height and is a complete contributor as an energetic and not-defensively-ignorant attacking midfielder. There’s some Morgan Gibbs-White and Bruno Fernandes to his game, and we know Spurs have been after that profile this summer.

7. Rodrygo, Real Madrid

There have been so many big names to move this summer that perhaps it’s kept Rodrygo’s name too far away from the center of the radar. Most seasons, the availability of a player like the 24-year-old Brazilian would dance atop the transfer rumor pages. Man City have been linked if Savinho moves away, and that feels like a perfect fit given Rodrygo’s elite 1v1, shot-creating, and ball progression skills. Arsenal have also been linked with the player but have acquired plenty of attacking reinforcements.

6. Conor Gallagher, Atletico Madrid

England international Conor Gallagher played in both of Atletico Madrid’s first two La Liga matches but a move home would not be a surprise if Diego Simeone feels he has enough cover in the engine room. But does he, with Rodrigo De Paul already gone to Inter Miami? Crystal Palace have been linked and Gallagher was sensational there on loan from Chelsea. Pairing with Adam Wharton could make quite the duo. Palace need players in a hurry and Gallagher would restore some good vibes after Eberechi Eze joined Michael Olise as big names to skip town in the last two seasons.

5. Kobbie Mainoo, Manchester United

This one’s emerged in the last 24 hours and would be one of the cruelest blows of the Red Devils flaming out of European qualification last season. Mainoo, 20, is reportedly reluctant to leave United, but there’s no place for him to get on the field with Bruno Fernandes dropping deeper into the midfield and there are fewer games on the fixture list. This is a World Cup year, and that means that links with Fulham and playing time seem legit, while more tempting links with Newcastle would be turnabout as the Magpies need depth for the Champions League. It almost surely would be a loan, but as pure PSR profit could also tempt the Red Devils into a sale with a buyback clause or sell-on fee?

4. Fermin Lopez, Barcelona

He’s 22 years old, a brilliant playmaker, and he doesn’t shirk his defensive responsibilities: If attacker-deep Barcelona are willing to move on from Fermin Lopez, there will be suitors. Reports that he’s high up Chelsea’s list are no surprise, and his “similar players” list on Football Reference demands attention: Kvaratskhelia, Olise, Pulisic, Sane, Saka.

3. Jorgen Strand Larsen, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have now resisted two Newcastle bids for the 25-year-old Norwegian, who has delivered double-digit goals in the Eredivisie, La Liga, and the Premier League. Wolves would certainly need to acquire a replacement and there are plenty of obstacles, as Fabio Silva seems set for Dortmund and Strand Larsen’s name emerging as a Magpies target could alert other suitors into the bidding process.

2. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Paris Saint-Germain (and by extension Ederson, Manchester City)

Everything seems to point to Donnarumma’s natural fit with Pep Guardiola’s system at Manchester City, but the UEFA Champions League and EURO winner reportedly has to wait on Ederson finding a home away from City and has also been linked with Manchester United. A dominant force in the box and terrific shot stopper, is he destined for the Etihad? The funny thing here is that Ederson is still a fine goalkeeper! But at 32 years compared to ‘Gigio’s’ 26, Guardiola could acquire his starter for the next half-dozen seasons and could net City some money to offset the price for Donnarumma, which reportedly may be sinking as the end of the transfer window draws near.

1. Alexander Isak, Newcastle United

He’s a bit dramatic when unhappy, but Swedish superstar Alexander Isak is in his prime and often looked like a Thierry Henry clone last season at Newcastle. He’ll turn 26 next month and has not budged from his wantaway stance despite Newcastle’s owners reportedly meeting with him at the weekend. Newcastle want $200 million for Isak. Liverpool have offered just $148 million after paying $155 million for younger but Premier League unproven Florian Wirtz. Surely there’s a middle ground.