 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ALPINE-SKIING-NOR-SUPER-G-WOMEN
Nina Ortlieb, world downhill silver medalist, breaks leg before race
Columbus Crew win MLS Cup
Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 and win MLS Cup
NCAA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation
LSU QB Jayden Daniels overcomes being outside CFP race to win Heisman Trophy with prolific season

Top Clips

nbc_gc_finalroundtease_231209.jpg
Grant Thornton Inv. has been a ‘massive success’
nbc_golf_hendersonconnors_231209.jpg
Conners, Henderson use chemistry at Grant Thornton
nbc_gc_fowlerthompson_231209.jpg
Fowler, Thompson happy with ‘solid’ Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ALPINE-SKIING-NOR-SUPER-G-WOMEN
Nina Ortlieb, world downhill silver medalist, breaks leg before race
Columbus Crew win MLS Cup
Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 and win MLS Cup
NCAA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation
LSU QB Jayden Daniels overcomes being outside CFP race to win Heisman Trophy with prolific season

Top Clips

nbc_gc_finalroundtease_231209.jpg
Grant Thornton Inv. has been a ‘massive success’
nbc_golf_hendersonconnors_231209.jpg
Conners, Henderson use chemistry at Grant Thornton
nbc_gc_fowlerthompson_231209.jpg
Fowler, Thompson happy with ‘solid’ Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Tottenham vs Newcastle: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

  
Published December 10, 2023 05:57 AM

Two of the Premier League’s most injury-stricken sides are set to face of on Sunday, as both Tottenham and Newcastle need a bounce-back win to rejuvenate their top-four hopes.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

For Spurs, it’s been five games since Ange Postecoglou’s side last celebrated three points. Four defeats, including to West Ham United last time out, and a draw have seen Tottenham slip from the top of the Premier League table after 10 games, now down to 5th, 10 points off 1st as things stand. Cristian Romero returned from suspension to face West Ham, but now captain and leading goal scorer Son Heung-min finds himself an injury doubt heading into Sunday after coming away from the game with a sore lower back. James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur all remain out until 2024 after injuries halted a strong start to each of their seasons.

As for Newcastle, it’s five first-choice starters and five more rotational regulars who are missing from Eddie Howe’s side. Sandro Tonali, Sven Botman, Nick Pope, Dan Burn and Harvey Barnes have all been out for weeks now (and will continue to be longer yet). Hence the 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Everton at midweek. With untold injury issues and the busiest period of the season already underway, Newcastle sit 7th in the table, four points off 4th-place Manchester City.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday (Dec. 10)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Watch via NBCSports.com

Focus on Tottenham, injury news

OUT: James Maddison (ankle - out until new year), Micky van de Ven (hamstring - out until new year), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Eric Dier (groin), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Alfie Whiteman (ankle)| QUESTIONABLE: Son Heung-min (back)

Focus on Newcastle, injury news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Nick Pope (shoulder), Sven Botman (knee), Harvey Barnes (foot), Callum Wilson (thigh), Dan Burn (back), Matt Targett (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (achilles), Sean Longstaff (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh)