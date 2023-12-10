Tottenham vs Newcastle: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Two of the Premier League’s most injury-stricken sides are set to face of on Sunday, as both Tottenham and Newcastle need a bounce-back win to rejuvenate their top-four hopes.

For Spurs, it’s been five games since Ange Postecoglou’s side last celebrated three points. Four defeats, including to West Ham United last time out, and a draw have seen Tottenham slip from the top of the Premier League table after 10 games, now down to 5th, 10 points off 1st as things stand. Cristian Romero returned from suspension to face West Ham, but now captain and leading goal scorer Son Heung-min finds himself an injury doubt heading into Sunday after coming away from the game with a sore lower back. James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur all remain out until 2024 after injuries halted a strong start to each of their seasons.

As for Newcastle, it’s five first-choice starters and five more rotational regulars who are missing from Eddie Howe’s side. Sandro Tonali, Sven Botman, Nick Pope, Dan Burn and Harvey Barnes have all been out for weeks now (and will continue to be longer yet). Hence the 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Everton at midweek. With untold injury issues and the busiest period of the season already underway, Newcastle sit 7th in the table, four points off 4th-place Manchester City.

Focus on Tottenham, injury news

OUT: James Maddison (ankle - out until new year), Micky van de Ven (hamstring - out until new year), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Eric Dier (groin), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Alfie Whiteman (ankle)| QUESTIONABLE: Son Heung-min (back)

Focus on Newcastle, injury news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Nick Pope (shoulder), Sven Botman (knee), Harvey Barnes (foot), Callum Wilson (thigh), Dan Burn (back), Matt Targett (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (achilles), Sean Longstaff (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh)