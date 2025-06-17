Transfer news: Fofana to Chelsea; Joao Pedro to Newcastle, Chelsea

Transfer news from around the Premier League is ramping up, with teams starting to strengthen considerably as they prepare to return to preseason soon.

Below is a look at some of the latest transfer news, with two Champions League teams aiming to strengthen their attacking options.

Chelsea looking to add winger Malick Fofana?

With Jadon Sancho’s loan not turned into a permanent move, Chelsea are on the lookout for a new winger. According to a report from The Athletic, Lyon winger Malick Fofana is a target and Chelsea have made a ‘verbal enquiry’ about his availability. The 20-year-old Belgium international was hugely impressive in Lyon’s run to the Europa League quarterfinals and his pace, direct running and ability to create chances is exactly what Chelsea need. After signing Liam Delap to boost their attack, Fofana is exactly the kind of player Chelsea are looking to recruit: young, hungry, tons of potential and able to be improved by Enzo Maresca.

Joao Pedro to Newcastle or Chelsea?

A report from The Telegraph says that Newcastle have opened talks to try and sign Brighton and Brazil forward Joao Pedro. The report says that Brighton want $81.3 million for Joao Pedro, as the Seagulls have continued their sensationally efficient recruitment policy of already signing his replacement, Charalampos Kostoulas, before selling. Joao Pedro, still just 23 years old, is also reportedly an option for Chelsea, and he would be a good fit for either Champions League side as he can play up front centrally or across any of the attacking midfield positions. Newcastle will see Joao Pedro as perfect to ease the load on Alexander Isak, while also giving them an upgrade on their current No. 10 options. Chelsea have signed Liam Delap and have Nicolas Jackson up top too, so they seem set for central strikers. Going to Newcastle may be the best option for Joao Pedro in terms of minutes straight away and his runs in-behind and aggressive dribbling would suit Eddie Howe’s side extremely well.