Transfer news: Mbeumo to Man United; Sancho to leave Chelsea; Hojlund to Inter Milan

It’s been a busy summer transfer window for Manchester United already, and the Red Devils aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

Today’s biggest transfer news features two incomings at Old Trafford (one desired, one maybe not so much), plus a possible outgoing, and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher leaving Liverpool for a starting Premier League job…

Bryan Mbeumo wants Manchester United move

According to David Ornstein, star Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo (20 goals, 7 assists) prefers Manchester United above all other suitors this summer — and there will be lots of them. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle have already been linked with 25-year-old Cameroon international, but Mbeumo appears to have made a swift decision to have everything sorted and settled long before he reports for preseason. Man United must still negotiate a transfer fee with Brentford, who will certainly intend to recoup north of 60 or $70 million. The Red Devils have already splashed out $84 million to sign another standout winger, Matheus Cunha (15 goals, 6 assists) from Wolves, leading us (and everyone else to wonder: Is captain Bruno Fernandes on his way out?

Brentford’s leading scorer (20 goals this season) has just two years remaining on his current contract (one year plus a club option) and the west London club is resigned to the fact they must sell now due to the incredible demand. It’s not the worst position to be in, or even an unfamiliar one for Brentford, who are one of the best clubs in the world at unearthing lesser known talent that can play at the highest level. See, for example: Mbeumo, Bryan. Now, the next logical question is: Is Yoane Wissa (one year left on his contract with no option) going to leave, too?

Inter Milan want loan for Ramsus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is two years into his time at Man United, and the club is buying goalscorers like there’s a global shortage of them (there is). Probably not the best indicator of job security for a 22-year-old striker whose league goals just fell from 10 to 4 from season 1 to 2, not to mention one who cost more than $80 million. That doesn’t mean lots of other clubs, like Inter Milan, aren’t still interested in Hojlund this summer, just not anywhere near what United paid for him and probably also not permanently right away (meaning United have a wait a year to receive the transfer fee). That’s what happens when big buys go bad, and United sure do know something about that. Speaking of which…

Jadon Sancho to leave Chelsea after loan expires

Jadon Sancho will leave Chelsea when his loan ends later this month after club and player couldn’t agree personal terms to make his move from Manchester United a permanent one. Chelsea had a $34-million obligation to sign Sancho permanently this summer, but now the Blues will instead pay a penalty of roughly $7 million to send him back to Man United, at which point he will almost certainly be offered out again — though, it wasn’t current manager Ruben Amorim who booted him from the first team last summer. Sancho tallied 3 goals and 4 assists for Chelsea in the PL last season.

Brentford sign Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool

Brentford have executed a summer swap in goal as last year’s starter Mark Flekken has moved to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for $15 million, and Liverpool backup Caoimhin Kelleher has joined for $17 million. Pretty solid business by the Bees, who basically traded in their 31-year-old starter who had one year left, for a five-year younger model with potential still to reach for no extra charge.