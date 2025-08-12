Transfer news, rumors: Eze to Spurs, Isak to Liverpool latest

The latest transfer news and rumors revolve around Eberechi Eze and Alexander Isak, with the former interesting both north London giants and the latter pushing hard for a move to Liverpool.

Here’s the latest transfer news on both Eze and Isak.

Spurs make their move for Eberechi Eze

According to multiple reports, including this one from Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have made their move to try and sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. Per the report, Spurs are pushing hard to sign Eze and talks are ongoing as the England playmaker is keen on the move. Per a report from the Guardian, Arsenal remain very interested in signing Eze too but are focused on moving on players first with the likes of Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira available for transfer. The Guardian also goes on to state that Eze has a release clause of $91 million which expires this Friday, but that Spurs are unlikely to meet that fee.

Where should Eze go? Either Spurs or Arsenal would be the step up he needs and Eze is coming off a wonderful season for club and country. He was the hero as Palace won the FA Cup, had his best ever season in terms of goals and assists and broke through to becoming a regular in England squads. With James Maddison out injured for most of the season and Heung-min Son leaving, Eze knows that Spurs are in desperate need of a new creative hub and he will be a star. At Arsenal he would also likely start but there is more competition for places there. If he wants to be the main man he should go to Spurs and his style of play on the counter under Thomas Frank may work better at Spurs. But given his quality and creativity it’s also easy to see why Eze would be a key player for Arsenal too. This will not be an easy decision for Eze but it appears he is going to swap south London for north London this summer. He deserves this opportunity to be a star at one of the big boys and play in the Champions League.

Alexander Isak is not backing down on Liverpool move

A report from David Ornstein says that Alexander Isak is “adamant he will not play for Newcastle again” as the mess surrounding his future intensifies. The report goes on to state that Isak will not “reintegrate” with the Newcastle squad even if he isn’t sold by the end of the summer window. Isak wants his dream move to Liverpool but Newcastle are digging their heels in for a British record transfer fee of well over $150 million.

What else can Newcastle do in this situation? If Isak really doesn’t want to play for them again, what choice do they have other than selling him now? His value will drop massively if he spends the next five months sat in the stands and he knows that. Liverpool do too and will be happy with how this is playing out as they have all of the power in these negotiations. Isak has been a star for Newcastle, scoring 54 goals in 86 Premier League games for Magpies. But the way this has been handled is a mess and Isak is now going all out to push through his dream move to Liverpool.