USA women’s soccer vs Germany: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

The USA women’s soccer team square off against Germany in a huge Olympic semifinal clash in Lyon on Tuesday.

Emma Hayes’ side battled past Japan 1-0 after extra time in the quarterfinals, as a stunner from Trinity Rodman secured their passage to the final four as they will at the very least get a shot at winning a medal in Paris. The U.S. are, for many, the favorites to win gold as the four-time Olympic champs are in a new era and are a joy to watch when they click in attack.

Germany edged past Canada on penalty kicks in their quarterfinal and they will be looking to avenge their 4-1 defeat to the USWNT in the group stage. Germany created plenty of chances in that game but just couldn’t find the finishing touch often enough and that is a warning for the Americans. German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was superb against Canada and will be busy against the USA.

How to watch USA women’s soccer vs Germany live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET, Tuesday (August 6)

Location: Lyon - Stade de Lyon

Online: Watch via Peacock

USA focus, team news

Influential defensive midfielder Sam Coffey will be available after she served a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation and missed the win against Japan. Coffey will likely come straight back into the starting lineup for Korbin Albert. With center back Tierna Davidson missing through injury, there is now concern over right back Emily Fox as she landed awkwardly late on against Japan. Jenna Nighswonger could come in at left back with Crystal Dunn switching to right back if Fox is out through injury. Elsewhere, the USA will keep it simple with the same starting lineup up top and they now have Jaedyn Shaw (she recovered from injury but is yet to feature) to bring into the rotation, if needed.

Germany focus, team news

The USA know all about what Germany can do after their group stage game and the Germans will look to get the ball wide and pull back dangerous crosses for Popp and Schuller to finish. That nearly worked on so many occasions during the group stage game and a combination of poor finishing and fine goalkeeping from Alyssa Naeher was the reason why Germany didn’t score three or four goals. This Germany side are ranked above the USA in FIFA’s rankings but they have missed influential midfielder Lena Oberdorf badly at the Olympics as she missed out through injury.

USA vs Germany prediction

This is going to be a lot tighter than the group stage game but there was plenty in that clash to suggest these teams will create chances. But this a semifinal of the Olympics and both teams have just come through gruelling encounters in extra time a few days before, so we should expect a closer game with both teams trying to launch counters. Expect the USA to advance, but it could go to extra time again. USA 2-1 Germany.