USMNT predicted lineup — Who will Mauricio Pochettino pick vs Paraguay?

The USMNT is back in the saddle again, for the final time in 2025, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side prepares to play Paraguay and Uruguay — two nations already qualified for the 2026 World Cup — in friendlies on Saturday and Tuesday.

Injuries to start players are once again the top storyline heading into the November camp, with all three lines heavily depleted. With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie injured and unavailable, who will USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino pick to start against Paraguay on Saturday (5 pm ET)?

USMNT lineup options vs Paraguay

Who’s missing?

Defenders: Antonee Robinson* Chris Richards*, Cameron Carter-Vickers

Midfielders: Tyler Adams*, Weston McKennie*, Malik Tillman*, Jonny Cardoso, Yunus Musah

Attackers: Christian Pulisic*, Timothy Weah*, Patrick Agyemang, Josh Sargent

That’s as many as seven players(*) with a real shot to start the USMNT’s World Cup opener next summer. It’s already looking like a patchwork job for Pochettino, so how about let’s focus on a few positives:



Sergiño Dest — The 25-year-old (yes, really, still) has played nearly every game for Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven this season, has played well and has stayed healthy for nearly four months now. The USMNT has been crying out for a creative spark not named Pulisic, and what does Dest do if not that? Alex Freeman has been a nice development story at 21 years old, but the USMNT needs Dest fit and firing to go on a run at the World Cup.

Striker cup runneth over — Folarin Balogun - 5 goals, 1 assist for Monaco; Ricardo Pepi - 5 goals, 1 assist for PSV; Haji Wright - 9 goals, 2 assists for Coventry; Josh Sargent (not in the squad) - 6 goals, 2 assists for Norwich. These are what they call "good problems," and the USMNT has never had depth like this at center forward.

— Folarin Balogun - 5 goals, 1 assist for Monaco; Ricardo Pepi - 5 goals, 1 assist for PSV; Haji Wright - 9 goals, 2 assists for Coventry; Josh Sargent (not in the squad) - 6 goals, 2 assists for Norwich. These are what they call “good problems,” and the USMNT has never had depth like this at center forward. Tanner Tessmann’s opportunity — After starting just 13 games in his first season at Lyon, the 24-year-old has started 10 of 12 to begin season no. 2. Tyler Adams and Cristian Roldan is probably the A-team midfield if the World Cup was tomorrow, but Tessmann, Aidan Morris (also in the squad), Jonny Cardoso, Luca de la Torre and James Sands are all in the mix for a roster spot.

Potential USMNT lineup in back-three versus Paraguay

Matt Freese

Auston Trusty — Mark McKenzie — Tim Ream

Sergiño Dest — Tanner Tessmann — Cristian Roldan —- Max Arfsten

Diego Luna

Folarin Balogun — Ricardo Pepi

Potential USMNT lineup in back-four versus Paraguay

Matt Freese

Sergiño Dest — Mark McKenzie — Tim Ream — Joe Scally

Tanner Tessmann — Cristian Roldan

Brenden Aaronson — Diego Luna — Gio Reyna

Folarin Balogun