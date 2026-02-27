Wolves vs Aston Villa LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Arizona Republic
2026 NFL trade candidates: Best landing spots for Kyler Murray, A.J. Brown, Mac Jones, more
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ryan Rollins continues to keep Bucks afloat
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates
ADP Risers and Fallers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball: Konnor Griffin is here, reliever market moving

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ashtonjeanty_260227.jpg
Jeanty may be part of a two-back committee
nbc_nfl_jeremiyahlove_260227.jpg
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
nbc_roto_konknueppel_260227.jpg
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Arizona Republic
2026 NFL trade candidates: Best landing spots for Kyler Murray, A.J. Brown, Mac Jones, more
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ryan Rollins continues to keep Bucks afloat
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates
ADP Risers and Fallers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball: Konnor Griffin is here, reliever market moving

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ashtonjeanty_260227.jpg
Jeanty may be part of a two-back committee
nbc_nfl_jeremiyahlove_260227.jpg
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
nbc_roto_konknueppel_260227.jpg
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Wolves vs Aston Villa LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published February 27, 2026 01:55 PM

Wolves are running out of time to make their great escape from the Premier League’s bottom three, and Aston Villa hope to pile woe on their Midlands derby rivals come Friday at the Molineux.

WATCH Wolves v Aston Villa

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday
Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Wolves vs Aston Villa live updates, score: 3pm ET kickoff

Wolves lineup

Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S. Bueno, T. Gomes, H. Bueno, Andre, J. Gomes, Bellegarde, Mane, Armstrong

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Onana, Luiz, Sancho, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins

Wolves vs Aston Villa preview

Rob Edwards’ men have been playing much better of late but remain 17 points back of safety with only 30 left to claim this season.

Villa are still looking to refind their momentum after a red-hot first 18 weeks of the season, but they’re unbeaten in three Premier League matches and sitting third on the table.

Unai Emery and his Europa League Round of 16 entrants have slipped 10 points back of first-place Arsenal and five behind Man City. With fourth-place Manchester United three points behind and both Chelsea and Liverpool another three back, Champions League qualification is now in sincere jeopardy.

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (calf)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Alysson (undisclosed), Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring)

Wolves vs Aston Villa prediction

Villa really need to find a strong performance and a convincing win, while Wolves will look to this match as a good chance to give the home stadium some hope ahead of two visits from Liverpool (PL and FA Cup). A win? Like so many Wolves efforts of late, that might be a bridge too far. Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa.