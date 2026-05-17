 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
Sabres rally to beat the Canadiens 8-3 to force Game 7
2026 PGA Championship - Round Three
Alex Smalley sits atop tight leaderboard at Aronimink heading into final round of 2026 PGA Championship
2026 PGA Championship - Round Three
How to watch the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship: Tee times, TV, streaming

Top Clips

nbc_pl_thankyoucasemiro_260517.jpg
Casemiro bids farewell to fans at Old Trafford
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260517.jpg
Morato heads Forest level with Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260517.jpg
Cunha gives Man United 2-1 lead over Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
Sabres rally to beat the Canadiens 8-3 to force Game 7
2026 PGA Championship - Round Three
Alex Smalley sits atop tight leaderboard at Aronimink heading into final round of 2026 PGA Championship
2026 PGA Championship - Round Three
How to watch the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship: Tee times, TV, streaming

Top Clips

nbc_pl_thankyoucasemiro_260517.jpg
Casemiro bids farewell to fans at Old Trafford
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260517.jpg
Morato heads Forest level with Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260517.jpg
Cunha gives Man United 2-1 lead over Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Wolves vs Fulham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published May 17, 2026 10:28 AM

The Molineux Stadium says goodbye to the Premier League for at least 15 months when Wolves welcome Fulham to town on Sunday.

WATCH Wolves v Fulham

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Wolves vs Fulham live updates - by Andy Edwards

Wolves vs Fulham live score: 1-0

Goalscorers: Mateus Mane (25')

GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Fulham: Mane smashes one past Leno from outside the box (25')

Wolves starting XI

Sa - Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci - R. Gomes, Andre, J. Gomes, Moller Wolfe - Mane, Hwang, Armstrong

Fulham starting XI

Leno - Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson - Lukic, Berge, Smith Rowe - Bobb, Iwobi, Muniz

How to watch Wolves vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday
Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Rob Edwards’ men would love to climb out of 20th place but will need a win (or more) and help down the stretch from 19th-place Burnley, who have three more points and a better goal differential by five.

Fulham have all but washed themselves out of the European conversation with a stale few months. The Cottagers sat seventh after a late January win over Brighton but have since gone 4W-2D-7L in the Premier League. Back-to-back losses to Arsenal and Bournemouth are not big setbacks in name but Wolves and Newcastle present the chance to finish well and hope the table helps out a bit. Fulham are 11th yet just three points off eighth.

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sam Johnstone (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Jose Sa (ankle)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Joachim Andersen (suspension), Alex Iwobi (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (unspecified)

Wolves vs Fulham prediction

Surely Fulham will show up, but the Molineux will be a buzzy place. Wolves would benefit from avoiding the concession of an early goal but that’s simple, not easy. Wolves 1-2 Fulham.