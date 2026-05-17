Wolves vs Fulham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

The Molineux Stadium says goodbye to the Premier League for at least 15 months when Wolves welcome Fulham to town on Sunday.

WATCH — Wolves v Fulham

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Wolves vs Fulham live updates - by Andy Edwards

Wolves vs Fulham live score: 1-0

Goalscorers: Mateus Mane (25')

GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Fulham: Mane smashes one past Leno from outside the box (25')

Wolves starting XI

Sa - Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci - R. Gomes, Andre, J. Gomes, Moller Wolfe - Mane, Hwang, Armstrong

Fulham starting XI

Leno - Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson - Lukic, Berge, Smith Rowe - Bobb, Iwobi, Muniz

How to watch Wolves vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Rob Edwards’ men would love to climb out of 20th place but will need a win (or more) and help down the stretch from 19th-place Burnley, who have three more points and a better goal differential by five.

Fulham have all but washed themselves out of the European conversation with a stale few months. The Cottagers sat seventh after a late January win over Brighton but have since gone 4W-2D-7L in the Premier League. Back-to-back losses to Arsenal and Bournemouth are not big setbacks in name but Wolves and Newcastle present the chance to finish well and hope the table helps out a bit. Fulham are 11th yet just three points off eighth.

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sam Johnstone (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Jose Sa (ankle)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Joachim Andersen (suspension), Alex Iwobi (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (unspecified)

Wolves vs Fulham prediction

Surely Fulham will show up, but the Molineux will be a buzzy place. Wolves would benefit from avoiding the concession of an early goal but that’s simple, not easy. Wolves 1-2 Fulham.