Top News

nbc_golf_gcpod_tourcutthroat_251029.jpg
Sepp Straka allowed to keep DP World Tour card after personal issue
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia
No. 5 Georgia at Florida prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyeastlakereport_251027.jpg
World No. 1 Jackson Koivun among invitees to Walker Cup practice session
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_roto_tvbestbets_251031.jpg
NFL Week 9 best bets: Take Colts, Seahawks to win
nbc_roto_lakersgrizzlies_251031.jpg
Take Reaves to have under 5.5 boards in Memphis

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League

Bradley
Burrowes

Latest News

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - Premier League - City Ground
How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Manchester City FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL
How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League
How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
Premier League predicted final table for 2025-26 season revealed: What are the biggest shocks?
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-CRYSTAL PALACE
This is Arsenal’s Premier League title to lose
Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Takeaways from Man United's win over Brighton
October 28, 2025 01:05 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's 4-2 win over Brighton, their third-straight Premier League victory of the season.
nbc_pl_2robbies_mubrighton_251028.jpg
7:53
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Brighton
nbc_pl_2robbies_sunderchel_251028.jpg
7:23
‘Incredible’ Sunderland take Chelsea to school
nbc_pl_2robbies_astonvilla_251028.jpg
4:49
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
nbc_pl_2robbies_livbrentford_251028.jpg
13:48
Identifying Liverpool’s glaring issues this season
nbc_pl_2robbies_ezearsenal_251028.jpg
11:09
Eze ‘brings something different’ to Arsenal
nbc_pl_arssetpiecegoals_251028.jpg
3:01
Every Arsenal set-piece goal through Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_genxg_sunderlandchel_251028.jpg
9:47
Sunderland stifle Chelsea in impressive display
nbc_pl_genxg_masterclass_251028.jpg
14:00
Premier League Masterclass: Doku’s wizardry
nbc_pl_genxg_brentliverpool_251028.jpg
4:17
Brentford exploit Liverpool’s lack of ‘hunger’
nbc_pl_wilsonisidor_251026.jpg
2:38
Sunderland’s Isidor off to a ‘magnificent’ start
