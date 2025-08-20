Latest News
Premier League: Under the Skin - Everton
Learn the history and significance of Everton, one of England's most iconic football clubs, and explore their rich history on Merseyside.
Up Next
Premier League: Under the Skin - Everton
Premier League: Under the Skin - Everton
Learn the history and significance of Everton, one of England's most iconic football clubs, and explore their rich history on Merseyside.
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
Relive the sights and sounds from Anfield where Liverpool gutted out an emotional victory over Bournemouth in Matchweek 1.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 1
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 1
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 1.
Liverpool have a ‘modern-day forward’ in Ekitike
Liverpool have a 'modern-day forward' in Ekitike
The Generation xG crew examines Liverpool's setup against Bournemouth and highlight the Premier League debut of Hugo Ekitike.
Highlights: Raya secures win v. Man United
Highlights: Raya secures win v. Man United
Relive the top saves from Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya following his Man of the Match performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 1.
PL Masterclass: Arsenal’s maestro Odegaard
PL Masterclass: Arsenal's maestro Odegaard
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour catches up with Martin Odegaard for a unique look into how the Arsenal captain sees the game from the center of the pitch.
Analyzing Arsenal’s narrow win against Man United
Analyzing Arsenal's narrow win against Man United
The Generation xG crew is back following an action-packed Matchweek 1, where Arsenal managed to snatch all three points against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Everton Matchweek 1
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Everton Matchweek 1
Relive highlights from the final showcase of Matchweek 1, where Everton visited Elland Road to take on Leeds United.
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski 'wasn't fair'
Everton manager David Moyes discusses the handball call that cost his team the game against Leeds United, breaking down why he believes it was a "poor decision" from VAR.