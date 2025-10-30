Premier League News
Which African stars will be at the 2026 World Cup in North America?
Despite losing five out of the last six, Liverpool’s skipper sends out a defiant message to their title rivals.
Everything you ever wanted to know about Americans in the Premier League, from total USMNT caps to the five U.S. born players to play in the PL and not (yet) represent the full United States men’s national team.
Oceania (OFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying: New Zealand qualify automatically; New Caledonia reach playoffs
The World Cup is guaranteed a contestant from Oceania for the first time since 2010 and New Zealand have qualified, with New Caledonia in the inter-confederation playoffs.
There is so much going on in the AFC region, as brilliant scraps for the automatic places at the 2026 World Cup have six teams already qualified for the tournament.
Who will join hosts United States, Mexico, and Canada, and others, in the 2026 World Cup?
The Premier League schedule for the 2025-26 season is here and here’s how you can watch all of the action.
Pep Guardiola celebrated his 1000th senior match as a manager by thumping a longtime rival as Manchester City beat Arne Slot’s Liverpool 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Three things learned from Man City vs Liverpool: The ‘other’ Pep, City’s depth, the Reds’ overworked backs
There will be hand-wringing in Liverpool quarters given the questionable calls in the first half of the Reds’ loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, and rightly so, but that grumbling only serve as a distraction the main takeaway from the game.
Liverpool were way off it as Manchester City had a couple of stars to thank for a dominant, and extremely important, win.