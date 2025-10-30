 Skip navigation
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Commanders at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MX 2024 Rd 08 Washougal Tom Vialle w bike in street clothes.JPG
Tom Vialle officially confirmed with Honda HRC, will debut at Paris Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11 of 2025 season

nbc_bte_lakersthunder_251112.jpg
LAL is a ‘cover machine,’ but OKC has been a force
nbc_golf_katescottintv_251112.jpg
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’
nbc_bte_magicknicks_251112.jpg
Eye surging Knicks to cover vs. Magic

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League News

FBL-WC-2026-AFRICA-QUALIFIER-SEN-MRT
African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results for playoffs
Which African stars will be at the 2026 World Cup in North America?
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League
Defiant Virgil van Dijk refuses to give up on Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes
Despite losing five out of the last six, Liverpool’s skipper sends out a defiant message to their title rivals.
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Final
USMNT, American history in the Premier League: Stats, pioneers, trivia
Everything you ever wanted to know about Americans in the Premier League, from total USMNT caps to the five U.S. born players to play in the PL and not (yet) represent the full United States men’s national team.
TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-QUALIFIER-NZL-NCL
Oceania (OFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying: New Zealand qualify automatically; New Caledonia reach playoffs
The World Cup is guaranteed a contestant from Oceania for the first time since 2010 and New Zealand have qualified, with New Caledonia in the inter-confederation playoffs.
Qatar V Oman - 2026 Fifa World Cup Asian Qualifier Playoffs
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, scores, results, table
There is so much going on in the AFC region, as brilliant scraps for the automatic places at the 2026 World Cup have six teams already qualified for the tournament.
Latvia v England - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
2026 World Cup qualification hub: Schedule, results, standings, qualified teams
Who will join hosts United States, Mexico, and Canada, and others, in the 2026 World Cup?
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
The Premier League schedule for the 2025-26 season is here and here’s how you can watch all of the action.
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League
Arne Slot, Pep Guardiola reaction — Manchester City vs Liverpool managers speak after 3-0 City win
Pep Guardiola celebrated his 1000th senior match as a manager by thumping a longtime rival as Manchester City beat Arne Slot’s Liverpool 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL
Three things learned from Man City vs Liverpool: The ‘other’ Pep, City’s depth, the Reds’ overworked backs
There will be hand-wringing in Liverpool quarters given the questionable calls in the first half of the Reds’ loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, and rightly so, but that grumbling only serve as a distraction the main takeaway from the game.
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium
Manchester City vs Liverpool player ratings: Who stood out as City smashed Liverpool?
Liverpool were way off it as Manchester City had a couple of stars to thank for a dominant, and extremely important, win.
