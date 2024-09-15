Palou's 2024 IndyCar Series trophy presentation

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chris Buescher wins at Watkins Glen with pass on final lap of overtime
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
U.S. finally gets the headline it wants: Americans win Solheim Cup
Mercer Baggs
,
Mercer Baggs
,
‘Bitter’ Leona Maguire proves point by earning singles point
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Darnold feeling trust from O’Connell, Vikings
Daniels ‘feels blessed’ after first NFL victory
Buescher came to Watkins Glen ‘to be spoiler’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chris Buescher wins at Watkins Glen with pass on final lap of overtime
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
U.S. finally gets the headline it wants: Americans win Solheim Cup
Mercer Baggs
,
Mercer Baggs
,
‘Bitter’ Leona Maguire proves point by earning singles point
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Darnold feeling trust from O’Connell, Vikings
Daniels ‘feels blessed’ after first NFL victory
Buescher came to Watkins Glen ‘to be spoiler’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Palou's 2024 IndyCar Series trophy presentation
September 15, 2024 05:34 PM
Watch Alex Palou and his Chip Ganassi Racing team receive the 2024 IndyCar Series trophy following the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.
Close Ad