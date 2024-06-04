Watch Now
Breaking down the 2024 NBA Finals betting markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the NBA Finals and analyze their favorite bets as the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics prepare to battle for the NBA Championship.
Are the Jets fairly priced to win the AFC?
Sam Monson joins the Bet The Edge to talk about the New York Jets and how Aaron Rodgers' comeback from an Achilles injury may be affecting the betting market.
Breaking down the 2024 NBA Finals betting markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the NBA Finals and analyze their favorite bets as the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics prepare to battle for the NBA Championship.
Swiatek favored in updated French Open odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about the French Open women's draw after four rounds of action and whether anyone can catch an in-the-groove Iga Swiatek.
Consider fading Inter Miami in MLS title markets
There are several reasons why Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are a vulnerable favorite to win this year's MLS title, with LAFC looming as an intriguing alternative at a longer price.
Imanaga, Skenes and NL ROTY market
Jay Croucher discusses the crowded field of National League Rookie of the Year contenders, including 30-year-old Shota Imanaga, pitching phenom Paul Skenes and solid bat Joey Ortiz.
Swiatek ‘in good spot’ to recover from close call
Bet the Edge examines Iga Swiatek's slight victory over Naomi Osaka in the second round of the French Open, discussing her outlook for the remainder of the tournament.
Aces’ Wilson is rightful frontrunner for WNBA MVP
Bet the Edge evaluates the WNBA regular season MVP market, discussing whether anyone can close the gap on Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson to win the award.
Why Timberwolves could force a Game 7
Bet the Edge looks back on the Timberwolves' Game 4 victory over the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals and why Minnesota has a real chance at extending the series to seven games.
French Open is shaping up to be ‘very chalky’
Bet the Edge analyzes the betting market for both the men's and women's side of the 2024 French Open, discussing why the latter appears to be 'very chalky' so far.