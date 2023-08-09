 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 31 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR weekend schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IRP
Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame’s Opponents: New head coach and a possible new QB may not be enough for Navy in 2023
National Bank Open Toronto - Day 3
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz wins in Toronto in first match since Wimbledon title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_womensamateur_230809.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rd. of 64
nbc_cfb_mdtagovailoaintv_230809.jpg
Maryland QB Tagovailoa maturing as a leader
nbc_cfb_illbielemaintv_230809.jpg
Illinois HC Bielema discusses tradition and legacy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 31 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR weekend schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IRP
Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame’s Opponents: New head coach and a possible new QB may not be enough for Navy in 2023
National Bank Open Toronto - Day 3
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz wins in Toronto in first match since Wimbledon title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_womensamateur_230809.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rd. of 64
nbc_cfb_mdtagovailoaintv_230809.jpg
Maryland QB Tagovailoa maturing as a leader
nbc_cfb_illbielemaintv_230809.jpg
Illinois HC Bielema discusses tradition and legacy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Colombia offers value to advance from quarterfinal

August 9, 2023 06:01 PM
Drew Dinsick breaks down the Women's World Cup quarterfinals markets and why he likes Colombia as a longshot to advance on Bet the EDGE.