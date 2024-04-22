Watch Now
Can 76ers hang with Knicks for a whole series?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick offer their insights on the next steps of the 76ers-Knicks series after a thrilling Game 1.
Clippers dominate Mavericks without Leonard
Drew Dinsick expresses his confusion at the Mavericks' lackluster performance in Game 1 against the Clippers, but Jay Croucher explains why he isn't too concerned about Dallas.
Can 76ers hang with Knicks for a whole series?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick offer their insights on the next steps of the 76ers-Knicks series after a thrilling Game 1.
‘Nothing has changed’ in Lakers-Nuggets matchup
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick ponder just how close the margin is between the Nuggets and Lakers and what Los Angeles can do change the tune of the matchup.
Knicks are a good bet in series vs. 76ers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are both surprised that the Knicks don't have better odds in their first-round NBA playoff series against the 76ers.
Giants, Jets face huge decisions in NFL draft
Connor Rogers joins Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick to discuss the buzz around the Giants and Jets as they each enter the 2024 NFL Draft with a top-10 pick.
Can Jets capitalize on AFC East uncertainty?
If the Jets come out of the draft with added talent at key positions of need, Connor Rogers sees potential for the Jets to surge in a reduced AFC East.
Kings ‘seem like the right side’ vs. Pelicans
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell analyze the market for the Sacramento Kings vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, explaining why they're more confident in Sacramento in the win-and-in scenario.
Cavaliers the clear betting favorite over Magic
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick examine the market for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic NBA playoff series, in which they're clearly aligned on the victor.
Best bets for Lakers vs. Nuggets in first round
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss the best tactics on how to handicap the Lakers vs. Nuggets series, where Drew thinks the Lakers can pull out a few wins as he marks their home games as 30/30 toss ups.