Top News

New Orleans Pelicans v Oklahoma City Thunder
Basketball Pickups: It’s time for Dyson Daniels to shine
  Noah Rubin
    ,
  Noah Rubin
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Long: Ryan Blaney’s championship ushers in new NASCAR era
World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
EVR wins, with heart and mind on dying best friend

Top Clips

nbc_edge_btechargersjets_231105.jpg
Chargers-Jets player props, odds to consider
nbc_simms_aws_clevsari_231105.jpg
Breaking down Browns’ first shutout of season
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_231105.jpg
Give me the headlines: ‘First day on the Dobbs’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
  Noah Rubin
  Noah Rubin
Watch Now

NFL Week 10 openers: Vikings, Raiders, Ravens

November 6, 2023 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review opening lines for Week 10 matchups they're targeting including Jets-Raiders, Saints-Vikings, Browns-Ravens and more on Bet the Edge.
nbc_edge_btechargersjets_231105.jpg
6:29
Chargers-Jets player props, odds to consider
nbc_edge_bteweek10openers_231105.jpg
6:29
NFL Week 10 openers: Vikings, Raiders, Ravens
nbc_bte_cardinalsbrownsv2_231102.jpg
3:56
QB uncertainty makes ARI vs. CLE interesting bet
nbc_bte_billsbengalsv2_231102__737764.jpg
6:10
Can Bengals’ defense stop Bills enough to cover?
nbc_bte_lsuvbama_231101.jpg
3:17
What to make of Alabama vs. LSU in Week 10
nbc_bte_mizzouvuga_231101.jpg
5:00
Georgia to be a ‘tough test’ against Missouri
nbc_bte_tenvpit_231101.jpg
4:34
PIT a solid bet in Levis’ first road test with TEN
nbc_roto_dolphinschiefspreview_231031.jpg
3:51
Chiefs vs. Dolphins will likely be points galore
nbc_edge_bteharden_231031.jpg
5:10
Examining NBA futures after James Harden trade
nbc_roto_breederscuppreviewv3_231031.jpg
4:29
Pretty Mischievous headlines Breeders’ Cup bets
