 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Top Cap Casualties for Every NFL Team in 2024
AUTO: FEB 16 NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel
Thursday schedule for NASCAR at Daytona
Syndication: The Tennessean
When will IndyCar return to downtown Nashville? Earliest possibility seems 2027

Top Clips

KC-Shooting-MPX-Image.jpg
1 dead, 20+ injured in shooting at KC’s SB parade
nbc_roto_btefields_240214.jpg
Picking the best new team for Justin Fields
nbc_wcbb_holmescomp_240214.jpg
Highlights: Indiana’s Holmes drops 24 v. Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Top Cap Casualties for Every NFL Team in 2024
AUTO: FEB 16 NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel
Thursday schedule for NASCAR at Daytona
Syndication: The Tennessean
When will IndyCar return to downtown Nashville? Earliest possibility seems 2027

Top Clips

KC-Shooting-MPX-Image.jpg
1 dead, 20+ injured in shooting at KC’s SB parade
nbc_roto_btefields_240214.jpg
Picking the best new team for Justin Fields
nbc_wcbb_holmescomp_240214.jpg
Highlights: Indiana’s Holmes drops 24 v. Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Thunder could be primed for NBA Finals run

February 15, 2024 07:22 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick don't see why the Oklahoma City Thunder's regular season success wouldn't translate into the postseason.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btefields_240214.jpg
2:59
Picking the best new team for Justin Fields
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btethunder_240214.jpg
4:53
Thunder could be primed for NBA Finals run
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemvpv2_240213.jpg
2:43
Why Gilgeous-Alexander should be MVP favorite
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteroyv2_240213.jpg
6:10
Wemby still favorite to win ROY despite Holmgren
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemipkuminga_240212.jpg
4:47
Kuminga a valuable MIP bet amid emergence with GSW
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefrenchopen_240212.jpg
2:52
Best bets for the 2024 French Open
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemahomesmvp_240212.jpg
5:09
Mahomes’ 2024 NFL MVP odds are too long
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_superbowlrecap_240211.jpg
6:34
Mahomes, Chiefs dynasty is ‘special’
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_nextyearspodds_240211.jpg
4:41
Analyzing early odds to win next year’s Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetradedeadline_240208.jpg
6:37
Rating the Knicks, 76ers post-NBA trade deadline
Now Playing