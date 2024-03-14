Watch Now
Potential bracket busters in March Madness
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss teams to keep an eye on when preparing your bracket for the March Madness tournament, including the Saint Mary's Gaels and Florida Gators.
Evaluating blind resumes for bubble teams
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell take a look at blind resumes from multiple NCAA Tournament bubble teams, discussing which squads they think should make the big dance.
Potential bracket busters in March Madness
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss teams to keep an eye on when preparing your bracket for the March Madness tournament, including the Saint Mary's Gaels and Florida Gators.
Falcons signing Cousins is biggest impact FA move
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Brad Spielberger explain why Kirk Cousins signing with the Falcons moves the needle the most of any NFL free agency move and discuss Russell Wilson going to the Steelers.
Analyzing NFC after first wave of NFL free agency
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Brad Spielberger examine the impact signings after the first wave of NFL Free agency, analyzing how the top NFC contenders stack up.
Liverpool, City’s odds to win league after draw
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how they are viewing Liverpool and Man City to win the Premier League after a 1-1 draw in Matchweek 28 on Bet the Edge.
Betting market for The Players Championship
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Denny Carter look ahead to The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, analyzing the betting market for the event.
Can DeMar top Steph as Clutch Player of the Year?
Bet the Edge evaluates DeMar DeRozan's shrinking price to earn Clutch Player of the Year honors and whether or not he can catch Steph Curry in the race for a market that's difficult to handicap.
Bucks a strong bet to ‘run away’ with Central
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why the Milwaukee Bucks are "clear favorites" to win the Central Division in the Eastern Conference despite the Cleveland Cavaliers' efforts to catch them.
Can anyone catch Jokic in the MVP race?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their thoughts on the NBA MVP market, discussing why Nikola Jokic is likely in a class of his own as a favorite to win the award.