Why the 49ers should cover against the Giants
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the best bets for Thursday night matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants in Week 3.
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the best bets for Thursday night matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants in Week 3.
Notre Dame an enticing underdog bet vs Ohio State
Vaughn Dalzell thinks the Sam Hartman-led Notre Dame Fighting Irish are a strong bet to both cover and win outright as underdogs against Ohio State in Week 4 of the college football season, and Drew Dinsick is on board.
Betting Raiders-Steelers NFL Week 3 matchup
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the betting market for the Raiders-Steelers Week 3 matchup, in which a disappointing Pittsburgh will take on a Las Vegas team that should have enough weapons to get the job done.
Tagovailoa leading NFL MVP odds after Week 2
After two weeks, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the favorite to win the NFL MVP, and Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about whether that will hold up as the season progresses.
Barkley injury doesn’t move Giants’ odds too much
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at Saquon Barkley's injury and how much his potential absence will actually matter for the Giants' chances against the San Francisco 49ers.
Betting Browns vs. Steelers in NFL Week 2
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell preview the Browns vs. Steelers matchup on Monday Night Football and look at the betting outlook for the Week 2 game.
Examining NFL Week 3 openers
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell take a detailed look at the where teams stand entering into their NFL Week 3 matchups.
Falcons, Bengals lead best bets for NFL Week 2
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reveal their best bets for Week 2 of the NFL season, with Drew eyeing the Falcons over the Packers and Jay backing the Bengals (-3) against the Ravens on Bet the Edge.
Purdy’s price to win MVP is ‘much too big’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Brock Purdy's odds to win MVP and why the 49ers' QB's current price is too long on Bet the Edge.