Takeaways from Week 13 of College Football: Oregon proves it, Jeremiyah Love to New York
NCAA Football: Southern California at Oregon
Moore throws 2 TD passes and No. 6 Oregon derails No. 16 USC’s CFP hopes with a 42-27 win
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 07 Oakland at Purdue
Cluff powers No. 1 Purdue over No. 15 Texas Tech in the Bahamas, 86-56

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_washucla_roebucktd_251122.jpg
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamstd2_251122.jpg
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead
nbc_nba_sacvsden_251122.jpg
Highlights: Kings snap 8-game skid, beat Nuggets

Takeaways from Week 13 of College Football: Oregon proves it, Jeremiyah Love to New York
NCAA Football: Southern California at Oregon
Moore throws 2 TD passes and No. 6 Oregon derails No. 16 USC’s CFP hopes with a 42-27 win
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 07 Oakland at Purdue
Cluff powers No. 1 Purdue over No. 15 Texas Tech in the Bahamas, 86-56

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_washucla_roebucktd_251122.jpg
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamstd2_251122.jpg
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead
nbc_nba_sacvsden_251122.jpg
Highlights: Kings snap 8-game skid, beat Nuggets

Watch Now

Highlights: No. 1 Ohio State smothers Rutgers

November 23, 2025 12:00 AM
Julian Sayin threw two touchdowns, and Bo Jackson ran for 110 yards and another pair of scores as top-ranked Ohio State laid a smackdown on Rutgers at Ohio Stadium.

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_washucla_roebucktd_251122.jpg
45
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamstd2_251122.jpg
41
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead
nbc_nba_sacvsden_251122.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Kings snap 8-game skid, beat Nuggets
nbc_cfb_rankings_251122.jpg
01:22
Auerbach picks updated CFP bracket
nbc_cfb_washucla_mclaughlintd_251122.jpg
01:13
Washington pounces on UCLA’s botched fake FG
nbc_cfb_michvsmaryland_251122.jpg
04:58
Highlights: No. 18 Michigan runs all over Maryland
usc_oregon_251122.jpg
05:14
HLs: No. 7 Oregon fends off No. 15 USC at home
nbc_rtf_oregonusc_251122.jpg
04:04
Oregon boosts CFP resume by beating USC
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamsjrtd_251122.jpg
44
Williams slices through UCLA for Huskies’ first TD
nbc_rtf_osumichiganpreview_251122.jpg
03:20
Can Ohio State get over Michigan hump?
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251122.jpg
02:35
Pavia, Stroman step up in Week 13
nbc_nba_memvsdal_251122.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies beat Mavs in Dallas
nbc_rtf_heismanconvo_251122.jpg
07:23
Heisman race heating up entering rivalry week
nbc_rtf_miamind_251122.jpg
04:25
Miami, Notre Dame jockey for playoff positioning
nbc_cfb_psunebhl_251122.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Penn State beats down Nebraska
nbc_nba_detvsmil_251122.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons bring win streak to 12
nbc_cfb_psusmith_251122.jpg
03:12
Could Smith lay claim to Penn State HC gig?
nbc_nba_wshvschi_251122.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Bulls win nail-biter against Wizards
nbc_cfb_allensingletonint_251122.jpg
01:38
Allen, Singleton ring in senior night together
nbc_cfb_smithint_251122.jpg
01:38
Penn State’s Smith: ‘It’s my locker room’
nbc_fnia_whatdrivesstafford_251122.jpg
04:48
Stafford ‘never had as much fun’ as this year
nbc_cfb_allenrecordtd_251122.jpg
01:17
Allen sets Penn State rushing record before TD
nbc_cfb_nebtd1_251122.jpg
44
Lateef gets Nebraska into the end zone
nbc_nba_atlvsnop_251122.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Porzingis powers Hawks to win vs. Pels
nbc_Cfb_allentd_251122.jpg
41
Allen punishes Nebraska defense for Penn State TD
nbc_cfb_psufuture_251122.jpg
04:31
What direction should Penn State go at HC?
usf_minn_bb_hl_251122.jpg
02:59
Highlights: San Francisco stuns Minnesota in SD
nbc_cfb_singletontd2_251122.jpg
01:36
Singleton ties Barkley’s Penn State TD record
nbc_cfb_lovecomp_251122.jpg
03:17
Highlights: Love dominates vs. Syracuse
nbc_nba_nykvsorl_251122.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Magic, Knicks go to blows in Orlando