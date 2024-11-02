 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
NASCAR Martinsville Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole position
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Will Howard throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 4 Ohio State fends off No. 3 Penn State 20-13
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpgoal2v2_241102.jpg
Guehi brings Crystal Palace level at 2-2 v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_241102.jpg
Gomes nets Wolves’ go-ahead goal v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_241102.jpg
Strand Larsen’s nutmeg puts Wolves level v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
NASCAR Martinsville Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole position
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Will Howard throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 4 Ohio State fends off No. 3 Penn State 20-13
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpgoal2v2_241102.jpg
Guehi brings Crystal Palace level at 2-2 v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_241102.jpg
Gomes nets Wolves’ go-ahead goal v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_241102.jpg
Strand Larsen’s nutmeg puts Wolves level v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Soul of an Angel wins the Filly & Mare Sprint

November 2, 2024 03:12 PM
Trainer Saffie Joseph gets his first Breeders' Cup win in unlikely fashion when Soul of an Angel went from last to first to win the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint.