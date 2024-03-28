 Skip navigation
Podcast: How Koepka played a role in FSU's big Valspar win
Podcast: How Koepka played a role in FSU’s big Valspar win
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal - Iowa vs Michigan
Diana Taurasi, A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark among invites to USA Basketball camp ahead of Paris Olympics
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Richmond can set up end to Ford's winless streak

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_240328.jpg
It's 'World Series or bust' for Dodgers in 2024
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240328.jpg
NFL free agency: Henry's stock up, Fields' down
nbc_ffhh_mcdaniel_240328.jpg
O'Connell, Brissett get chances to compete

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three
Podcast: How Koepka played a role in FSU’s big Valspar win
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal - Iowa vs Michigan
Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark among invites to USA Basketball camp ahead of Paris Olympics
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Richmond can set up end to Ford’s winless streak

nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_240328.jpg
It’s ‘World Series or bust’ for Dodgers in 2024
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240328.jpg
NFL free agency: Henry’s stock up, Fields’ down
nbc_ffhh_mcdaniel_240328.jpg
O’Connell, Brissett get chances to compete

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Laettner: NIL, transfer portal are 'bad' for CBB

March 28, 2024
Christian Laettner joins the Dan Patrick show to discuss the state of college basketball, explaining why he believes the NCAA should "take away" NIL and the transfer portal.