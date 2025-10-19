Skip navigation
Watch Now
Highlights: Ohio State shuts out Wisconsin
October 19, 2025 12:00 AM
Julian Sayin threw four touchdowns and Carnell Tate was on the receiving end of two of them to go with his 111 yards as Ohio State throttled Wisconsin on the road at Camp Randall Stadium.
Latest Clips
04:55
Highlights: Michigan beats Washington in Ann Arbor
01:55
Pavia, Sayin headline top Week 8 performances
04:58
Cignetti and Indiana continue to surge
03:05
Texas A&M the last unbeaten SEC team after Week 8
04:34
Georgia, ASU hand first losses to Ole Miss, TTU
04:26
Vanderbilt must be taken seriously in CFP talks
44
Carr punches in TD to give ND 10-point lead v. USC
53
Notre Dame recovers as Lemon fumbles on trick play
01:03
Gronowski commends Iowa’s O-line after PSU win
49
Ferentz on Iowa’s win: ‘The guys don’t quit’
01:46
Price takes kickoff return 100 yards vs. USC
01:58
Lane takes deep pass from Maiava to the house
02:28
Gronowski’s long run sets up Wetjen TD
48
Carr hits Pauling to expand ND’s lead against USC
38
Gronowski fools Penn State’s defense on keeper
40
Allen rumbles to second TD vs. Iowa
02:55
College football midterm award winners
02:13
Where will Penn State go with head coach search?
06:29
Douglass cruises to strong 100m breaststroke win
01:23
Carr throws costly red zone interception
59
Washington takes blocked FG to the house
05:05
Alexy staves off Guiliano for 100m free win
41
ND comes up with 4th downs stop against USC
02:19
Iowa cashes in on plus-side interception
05:37
Walsh dominates 50m fly in World Cup at Westmont
54
Price explodes up left side for TD vs. USC
06:10
Casas races to ‘emphatic’ men’s 200m IM win
05:38
Smith ties own world record to win 100m backstroke
49
Love evens things up for Notre Dame against USC
07:06
O’Callaghan surges for 200m free WR at Westmont
