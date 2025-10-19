 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 18 USC at Notre Dame
Price, Love spark No. 13 Notre Dame past No. 20 Southern California 34-24
Penn State v Iowa
Mark Gronowski leads Iowa rally past Penn State, 25-24
Olympics: Swimming
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks world record, Regan Smith ties world record at Westmont World Cup

Top Clips

nbc_b1g_wasvmich_251018.jpg
Highlights: Michigan beats Washington in Ann Arbor
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251018.jpg
Pavia, Sayin headline top Week 8 performances
nbc_rtf_indianawisco_251018.jpg
Cignetti and Indiana continue to surge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 18 USC at Notre Dame
Price, Love spark No. 13 Notre Dame past No. 20 Southern California 34-24
Penn State v Iowa
Mark Gronowski leads Iowa rally past Penn State, 25-24
Olympics: Swimming
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks world record, Regan Smith ties world record at Westmont World Cup

Top Clips

nbc_b1g_wasvmich_251018.jpg
Highlights: Michigan beats Washington in Ann Arbor
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251018.jpg
Pavia, Sayin headline top Week 8 performances
nbc_rtf_indianawisco_251018.jpg
Cignetti and Indiana continue to surge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Ohio State shuts out Wisconsin

October 19, 2025 12:00 AM
Julian Sayin threw four touchdowns and Carnell Tate was on the receiving end of two of them to go with his 111 yards as Ohio State throttled Wisconsin on the road at Camp Randall Stadium.

Latest Clips

nbc_b1g_wasvmich_251018.jpg
04:55
Highlights: Michigan beats Washington in Ann Arbor
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251018.jpg
01:55
Pavia, Sayin headline top Week 8 performances
nbc_rtf_indianawisco_251018.jpg
04:58
Cignetti and Indiana continue to surge
nbc_rtf_minntexam_251018.jpg
03:05
Texas A&M the last unbeaten SEC team after Week 8
nbc_rtf_ugaazstate_251018.jpg
04:34
Georgia, ASU hand first losses to Ole Miss, TTU
nbc_rtf_louisvillevandy_251018.jpg
04:26
Vanderbilt must be taken seriously in CFP talks
nbc_cfb_cjcarrrushingtd_251018.jpg
44
Carr punches in TD to give ND 10-point lead v. USC
nbc_cfb_usctrickplayfumble_251018.jpg
53
Notre Dame recovers as Lemon fumbles on trick play
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_gronowski_251018.jpg
01:03
Gronowski commends Iowa’s O-line after PSU win
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_ferentzintv_251018.jpg
49
Ferentz on Iowa’s win: ‘The guys don’t quit’
nbc_cfb_ndkickoffreturn_251018.jpg
01:46
Price takes kickoff return 100 yards vs. USC
nbc_cfb_uscthirdtouchdown_251018.jpg
01:58
Lane takes deep pass from Maiava to the house
nbc_cfb_penniowa_wetjentd_251018.jpg
02:28
Gronowski’s long run sets up Wetjen TD
nbc_cfb_notredamethirdtd_251018.jpg
48
Carr hits Pauling to expand ND’s lead against USC
nbc_cfb_pennstiowa_gronowskitd_251018.jpg
38
Gronowski fools Penn State’s defense on keeper
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_allentd2_251018.jpg
40
Allen rumbles to second TD vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_pennstiowa_halftimereport_v2_251018.jpg
02:55
College football midterm award winners
psu_head_coach_search.jpg
02:13
Where will Penn State go with head coach search?
oly_sww100br_worldaqv2_251018.jpg
06:29
Douglass cruises to strong 100m breaststroke win
nbc_cfb_notredamepick_251018.jpg
01:23
Carr throws costly red zone interception
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_washingtontd_251018.jpg
59
Washington takes blocked FG to the house
oly_swm100f_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:05
Alexy staves off Guiliano for 100m free win
nbc_cfb_notredame4thstop_251018.jpg
41
ND comes up with 4th downs stop against USC
nbc_cfb_pennstiowa_gronowski_251018.jpg
02:19
Iowa cashes in on plus-side interception
oly_sww50bu_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:37
Walsh dominates 50m fly in World Cup at Westmont
nbc_cfb_notredamesecondtd.jpg
54
Price explodes up left side for TD vs. USC
oly_swm200im_worldaqv3_251018.jpg
06:10
Casas races to ‘emphatic’ men’s 200m IM win
oly_sww100bk_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:38
Smith ties own world record to win 100m backstroke
nbc_cfb_notredamefirsttd_251018.jpg
49
Love evens things up for Notre Dame against USC
oly_sww200f_worldaq_251018.jpg
07:06
O’Callaghan surges for 200m free WR at Westmont