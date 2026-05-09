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Breanna Stewart powers short-handed Liberty to a season-opening rout of Sun

  
Published May 8, 2026 10:24 PM

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart had 31 points and 10 rebounds to help the short-handed New York Liberty open their season with a 106-75 rout of the Connecticut Sun on Friday night.

Marine Johannes added 17 points for New York, which was missing star guard Sabrina Ionescu, who is out with a left foot injury she suffered last Sunday in a preseason game against the Sun. Rebecca Allen has a left leg injury and Satou Sabally has a cyst. Both free-agent additions missed the opener as well.

New York still ran away from Connecticut early, going up 36-13 after the first quarter. Stewart had 10 points in the opening period, making all four of her shots. Julie Vanloo, who the Liberty signed as a hardship player a night before the game since they were down to seven available players, had seven points in the first quarter.

Vanloo finished with 12 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

The Liberty played a touching tribute video after the first quarter for former player Kennedy Burke, who is now with the Sun. She received a standing ovation from the sellout crowd as tears streamed down her face.

Connecticut never got back in the game after the initial onslaught. It was 66-37 at the half — the Liberty’s highest-scoring first half in three years.

Diamond Miller scored 16 points to lead Connecticut and Brittney Griner added 13 in her Sun debut.

The Liberty were celebrating the league’s 30th anniversary as one of its original franchises. New York used a retro court design from the franchise’s time at Madison Square Garden. The Liberty also brought out beloved former mascot Maddie, to the delight of the crowd. Liberty Ring of Honor member Kym Hampton sang the national anthem.