Top News

G0l4ARsXcAAGU2b.jpeg
From 92 to winner’s circle, Alabama’s William Jennings all smiles
NCAA Football: Kansas State at Arizona
Ismail Mahdi runs for 189 yards, Arizona holds off Kansas State rally for 23-17 win
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Mendoza, Cooper lead No. 22 Indiana to 73-0 victory over overmatched Indiana State

Watch Now

Washington takes it himself for TD vs. Towson

September 13, 2025 12:43 PM
Maryland's Malik Washington connects with Shaleak Knotts for a 33-yard gain and then takes things into his own hands, running it in for a two-yard touchdown against Towson.

nbc_ncaaf_picksix_250913.jpg
01:08
Roland takes interception 100 yards for pick six
nbc_ncaaf_marylandrushingtd_250913.jpg
34
Ray powers into end zone for touchdown vs. Towson
nbc_ncaaf_maryland3rdtouchdown_250913.jpg
44
Washington finds Knotts to extend Maryland’s lead
nbc_ncaaf_marylandpasstd_250913.jpg
01:06
Washington’s pass sets up Williams’ TD run
nbc_cfb_mdwashingtonpkg_250912.jpg
02:19
Washington leading new era of Maryland football
nbc_cfb_elkoint_250911.jpg
16:01
Elko discusses path from Notre Dame to Texas A&M
nbc_cfb_nd_paulingpkg_250911.jpg
01:57
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
nbc_rtf_clemsongeorgiatech_250910.jpg
02:55
Georgia Tech has ‘prime opportunity’ vs. Clemson
nbc_rtf_georgiatennessee_250910.jpg
03:31
Will Georgia do enough to win vs. Tennessee?
nbc_rtf_notredametexasam_250910.jpg
08:42
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame will be a ‘chess match’
nbc_rtf_sarkarchmanning_250910.jpg
04:02
Sarkisian dismisses questions about Arch’s health
nbc_rtf_oklahomamichigan_250910.jpg
06:22
Mateer and Oklahoma impress in win over Michigan
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250910.jpg
05:16
How will Florida and USF respond after Week 2?
nbc_rtf_mississippistarizonast_250910.jpg
02:33
Leavitt, ASU ‘disappointing’ in loss to MSU
nbc_rtf_big12officials_250910.jpg
02:16
Big 12 pulls officiating crew after mistake
nbc_rtf_fuentecfpadvisor_250910.jpg
02:21
Fuente lands new role with CFP
sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_dennissutton_250910.jpg
02:23
Dennis-Sutton has been a ‘game-wrecker’ for PSU
OhioPlayerprop.jpg
01:56
Claiborne, Navarro props top CFB Week 3 best bets
nbc_bte_georgia_tenn_250910.jpg
02:12
Is Georgia on upset watch against Tennessee?
nbc_pff_notredametexasam_250909.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
nbc_pff_ohiovsohiostate_250909.jpg
01:20
Top impact players: Ohio vs. Ohio State
BCvsMSUHLsMPX.jpg
10:37
Highlights: MSU defeats BC in overtime thriller
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250906.jpg
02:26
Golesh, Aranda headline top coach performances
nbc_cfb_grambosulites_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Grambling State
nbc_cfb_iowaiowastlitesv2_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Iowa State wins rivalry game vs. Iowa
nbc_rtf_oregonandothers_250906.jpg
06:01
Mizzou, Illinois, Baylor answer questions
nbc_rtf_responsegames_250906.jpg
06:33
PSU, Clemson unimpressive in sluggish performances
nbc_cfb_2ot_end_250906.jpg
01:19
Chiles scores OT TD, throws game-winner vs. BC
LonerganHLs.jpg
02:48
HLs: Lonergan throws four TDs vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msu_aidan_intrv_250906.jpg
01:12
Chiles ‘so proud’ of MSU after OT win vs. BC

nbc_pl_totgoal3_250913.jpg
01:43
Van de Ven nets Spurs’ third against West Ham
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250913.jpg
01:20
Bergvall’s header doubles Spurs’ lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whuredcard1_250913.jpg
01:39
Soucek sent off for dangerous challenge v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250913.jpg
01:22
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_boubhahl_250913.jpg
10:49
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brighton Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_fulleehl_250913.jpg
09:25
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Leeds Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_newwol_250913.jpg
11:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Wolves Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_sunderlandcp_250913.jpg
08:14
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v, Sunderland MWK 4
nbc_pl_eveavl_250913.jpg
08:24
Extended HLs: Everton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250913.jpg
01:11
Gudmundsson’s own goal gives Fulham late lead
nbc_pl_bougoal2pk_250913.jpg
03:02
Semenyo’s penalty gives Bournemouth lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250913.jpg
01:15
Mitoma heads Brighton level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250913.jpg
01:32
Woltemade powers Newcastle in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250913.jpg
01:24
Scott drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Brighton
oly_atmxr_worlds_final_250913.jpg
10:47
U.S. sets championship record for mixed 4x400 gold
oly_atmsp_worlds_final_250913.jpg
11:41
Crouser makes history with shot put world title
nbc_pl_arsnf_250913.jpg
09:30
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest MWK 4
nbc_pl_arsnfpostgame_250913.jpg
03:09
Arsenal cruise to ‘impressive’ victory over Forest
oly_atw10k_worlds_beatricechebet_250913.jpg
08:57
Chebet pulls away for 10,000m world title in Tokyo
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_250913.jpg
01:19
Zubimendi heads Arsenal 3-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250913.jpg
01:27
Eze spots Gyokeres to double Arsenal’s lead
oly_atm100_worlds_kennybednarekheatv2_250913.jpg
04:26
Bednarek advances to 100m semis with heat win
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250913.jpg
01:24
Zubimendi’s screamer gives Arsenal lead v. Forest
oly_atm100_worlds_noahlylesheat_250913.jpg
04:41
Lyles turns it on for 100m heat win, reaches semis
oly_atm100_worlds_kishanethompsonheat_250913.jpg
03:22
Thompson victorious in men’s 100m heat at worlds
nbc_pl_nunosackeddiscussion_250913.jpg
03:31
Nottingham Forest sacking Nuno ‘baffles me’
oly_atw100_worlds_julienalfredheat_250913.jpg
04:17
Alfred qualifies for 100m semis with top time
oly_atw100_worlds_fraserpryceheat_250913.jpg
03:26
Fraser-Pryce qualifies for 100m semis at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_shacarriheat_250913.jpg
04:02
Richardson runs season’s best to win 100m heat
oly_atwlj_worlds_taraqualifier_250913.jpg
01:51
Davis-Woodhall tops long jump qualifying at worlds