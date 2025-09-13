 Skip navigation
Top News

World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2025
Peres Jepchirchir outsprints Tigst Assefa for World Championships marathon title
SMX LA Coliseum Tom Vialle horizontal face.JPG
2025 St. Louis SuperMotocross (SMX) Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Haiden Deegan crashes hard on Lap 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_tamutd3_250913.jpg
A&M’s Moss powers in for second TD vs. Notre Dame
nbc_cfb_lovetd_250913.jpg
Love makes one-handed TD catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_cfb_tamutd2_250913.jpg
Concepcion’s acrobatic catch sets up A&M touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Notre Dame returns blocked punt for TD vs. A&M

September 13, 2025 07:53 PM
Loghan Thomas breaks through and blocks the Texas A&M punt as Tae Johnson takes it to the house for the Fighting Irish, sending Notre Dame Stadium into a frenzy in Week 3.

nbc_cfb_tamutd3_250913.jpg
01:22
A&M’s Moss powers in for second TD vs. Notre Dame
nbc_cfb_lovetd_250913.jpg
58
Love makes one-handed TD catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_cfb_tamutd2_250913.jpg
01:20
Concepcion’s acrobatic catch sets up A&M touchdown
nbc_cfb_pricetd_250913.jpg
39
ND’s Price lowers shoulder for TD vs. Texas A&M
nbc_cfb_ohio_st_td1_250913.jpg
57
Klare snags Ohio State’s first TD against Ohio
nbc_cfb_tamutd1_250913.jpg
01:11
Craver gets past ND defense for 86-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_dk_rodgers_smith_250913.jpg
01:43
Why Smith ‘has a shot’ to win Heisman Trophy
nbc_cfb_pregame_clemson_georgiatech_250913v2.jpg
03:33
Clemson disappoints in loss to Georgia Tech
nbc_ncaaf_marylandtowsonhl_250913.jpg
07:44
Highlights: Maryland grinds out win vs. Towson
nbc_ncaaf_washingtoninterview_250913.jpg
46
Washington breaks down Maryland’s win vs. Towson
nbc_ncaaf_locksleyinterview_250913.jpg
01:54
Locksley reflects on defeating alma mater Towson
nbc_ncaaf_towsontd_250913.jpg
01:41
Kent finds Doss for 84-yard touchdown vs. Maryland
nbc_ncaaf_jordancorenette_250913.jpg
01:50
Cornette showcases favorite spots on ND campus
nbc_ncaaf_picksix_250913.jpg
01:08
Roland takes interception 100 yards for pick six
nbc_ncaaf_marylandrushingtd_250913.jpg
34
Ray powers into end zone for touchdown vs. Towson
nbc_ncaaf_maryland3rdtouchdown_250913.jpg
44
Washington finds Knotts to extend Maryland’s lead
nbc_ncaaf_maryland2ndTD_250913.jpg
56
Washington takes it himself for TD vs. Towson
nbc_ncaaf_marylandpasstd_250913.jpg
01:06
Washington’s pass sets up Williams’ TD run
nbc_cfb_mdwashingtonpkg_250912.jpg
02:19
Washington leading new era of Maryland football
nbc_cfb_elkoint_250911.jpg
16:01
Elko discusses path from Notre Dame to Texas A&M
nbc_cfb_nd_paulingpkg_250911.jpg
01:57
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
nbc_rtf_clemsongeorgiatech_250910.jpg
02:55
Georgia Tech has ‘prime opportunity’ vs. Clemson
nbc_rtf_georgiatennessee_250910.jpg
03:31
Will Georgia do enough to win vs. Tennessee?
nbc_rtf_notredametexasam_250910.jpg
08:42
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame will be a ‘chess match’
nbc_rtf_sarkarchmanning_250910.jpg
04:02
Sarkisian dismisses questions about Arch’s health
nbc_rtf_oklahomamichigan_250910.jpg
06:22
Mateer and Oklahoma impress in win over Michigan
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250910.jpg
05:16
How will Florida and USF respond after Week 2?
nbc_rtf_mississippistarizonast_250910.jpg
02:33
Leavitt, ASU ‘disappointing’ in loss to MSU
nbc_rtf_big12officials_250910.jpg
02:16
Big 12 pulls officiating crew after mistake
nbc_rtf_fuentecfpadvisor_250910.jpg
02:21
Fuente lands new role with CFP

nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
nbc_nas_berryfire_250913.jpg
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
nbc_sbk_cotarace1v2_250913.jpg
09:43
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at COTA, Race 1
kroger_3_raw.jpg
07:20
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_brechehl_250913.jpg
11:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_plupdate_250913.jpg
10:51
PL Update: Arsenal tame Nottingham Forest
nbc_cyc_vueltastage20_250913.jpg
28:17
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 20
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250913.jpg
01:39
Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250913.jpg
01:23
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250913.jpg
59
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250913.jpg
01:10
Schade slots home Brentford’s opener v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_whutot_250913.jpg
11:32
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Spurs Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_bowensounddeskreax_250913.jpg
05:10
Bowen details West Ham’s struggles against Spurs
nbc_pl_whutotpostgame_250913.jpg
04:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ rout of West Ham
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250913.jpg
01:43
Van de Ven nets Spurs’ third against West Ham
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250913.jpg
01:20
Bergvall’s header doubles Spurs’ lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whuredcard1_250913.jpg
01:39
Soucek sent off for dangerous challenge v. Spurs
hatton_bmw_rd_3_1920.png
08:41
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250913.jpg
01:22
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_boubhahl_250913.jpg
10:49
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brighton Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_fulleehl_250913.jpg
09:25
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Leeds Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_newwol_250913.jpg
11:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Wolves Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_sunderlandcp_250913.jpg
08:14
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v, Sunderland MWK 4
nbc_pl_eveavl_250913.jpg
08:24
Extended HLs: Everton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250913.jpg
01:11
Gudmundsson’s own goal gives Fulham late lead
nbc_pl_bougoal2pk_250913.jpg
03:02
Semenyo’s penalty gives Bournemouth lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250913.jpg
01:15
Mitoma heads Brighton level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250913.jpg
01:32
Woltemade powers Newcastle in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250913.jpg
01:24
Scott drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Brighton
oly_atmxr_worlds_final_250913.jpg
10:47
U.S. sets championship record for mixed 4x400 gold