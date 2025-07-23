How many Big Ten teams will make the CFP?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Top-ranked amateur Miles Russell survives upset bid in opening U.S. Junior match
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Jonquel Jones returns to the Liberty lineup, leads team scoring in win over Fever
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Shohei Ohtani not running much, Chandler Simpson solidifies spot
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
Phillies’ Painter unlikely to offer fantasy boost
Who is going to threaten Scheffler?
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Top-ranked amateur Miles Russell survives upset bid in opening U.S. Junior match
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Jonquel Jones returns to the Liberty lineup, leads team scoring in win over Fever
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Shohei Ohtani not running much, Chandler Simpson solidifies spot
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
Phillies’ Painter unlikely to offer fantasy boost
Who is going to threaten Scheffler?
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How many Big Ten teams will make the CFP?
July 23, 2025 11:56 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell evaluate the betting odds on the number of Big Ten teams that will make the College Football Playoff as well as the teams that could provide value.
Related Videos
02:13
Target Penn State’s win total, fade title odds
02:27
Wait to bet on Ohio State’s Big Ten title odds
01:55
Why is Indiana football expected to regress?
02:06
Who could win the Big Ten title with a tight race?
05:19
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
02:07
Alabama is ‘one of the tougher teams to handicap’
02:03
Texas over 9.5 wins is a ‘great bet’ to make
01:52
Longhorns the clear SEC Championship bet to make
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
04:53
Who will make 2025 Big Ten Championship Game?
06:25
Moore, Franklin lead Big Ten COTY predictions
04:18
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025
03:17
What are the most interesting Big Ten storylines?
08:29
How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?
09:32
Breaking down basics of NCAA revenue-sharing
06:52
Illinois’ Altmyer on making SEC to Big Ten switch
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
11:43
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference
Latest Clips
01:58
Phillies’ Painter unlikely to offer fantasy boost
04:27
Who is going to threaten Scheffler?
09:48
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
11:35
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
03:34
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill
01:19
McLaurin ‘woefully’ underpaid by Washington
05:20
Bengals ‘stubborn’ in Hendrickson, Stewart talks
08:29
Could Parsons leave training camp with no deal?
02:06
‘Zeroing in’ on two QBs in NFL CPOY market
01:22
Pogačar ‘happy that we stayed safe’ in Stage 17
01:21
Merlier ‘disappointed’ about ‘lost opportunity’
03:06
Milan ‘without words’ after winning TDF Stage 17
08:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
10:13
Greece women’s water polo edges Hungary for gold
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
02:16
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
11:17
U.S. women’s water polo falls short of bronze
06:16
How much better was Scheffler in 2025 majors?
04:43
Barré crashes during Stage 17 of Tour de France
12:17
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 3
08:08
Vaughters: Stage 17 will be ‘really aggressive’
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
06:38
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
01:27
Bengals’ Brown will be ‘focal point’ in offense
01:24
Bills’ Cook a ‘regression candidate’ for fantasy
01:34
Godwin reportedly sitting out beginning of camp
03:07
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card
09:50
Pro Motocross 2025: Washougal biggest moments
01:32
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue