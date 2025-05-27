 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers
Hurricanes avoid another sweep, stave off elimination by beating Panthers 3-0 in Game 4
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Angels sign Chris Taylor to a 1-year contract, keeping the utilityman in Southern California
2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Michael La Sasso wins NCAA men’s individual title, helps Ole Miss advance to match play

Top Clips

nbc_golf_burkowskiromine_250526.jpg
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
nbc_golf_lasassointerviewsreax_250526.jpg
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
nbc_pl_benchcamplseasonv3_250526.jpg
Best Bench Cam moments from the 2024-25 PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: NCAA Men's Individual National Championship

May 26, 2025 10:14 PM
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Individual National Championship.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_burkowskiromine_250526.jpg
06:05
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
nbc_golf_lasassointerviewsreax_250526.jpg
08:11
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
nbc_pl_benchcamplseasonv3_250526.jpg
02:37
Best Bench Cam moments from the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_golf_watervillefeature_250526.jpg
08:51
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey
nbc_golf_bethann_250526.jpg
10:35
Commissioner Kessler has ‘passion’ for golf, LPGA
nbc_pl_flekkenbestsaves_250526.jpg
07:49
Flekken’s best saves from 2024-25 Brentford season
nbc_pl_everysalahgoalthisseason_250526.jpg
08:55
Every Salah goal from Liverpool’s 2024-25 season
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
01:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250526.jpg
03:26
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
nbc_nas_coke600_250525.jpg
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
nbc_golf_gcpodfowlerspieth_250525.jpg
03:00
Do Fowler, Spieth deserve signature invites?
nbc_golf_scottiesoundreax_250525.jpg
03:02
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250525.jpg
05:19
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win
nbc_golf_schmidsoundreax_250525.jpg
04:53
Why Schmid’s play from No. 17 bunker is ‘baffling’
nbc_golf_schwabrd4_250525.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_pl_2robbies_v2_250525.jpg
10:55
Liverpool lift trophy; recapping a fun PL season
nbc_golf_pgaseniorfinal_250525.jpg
09:15
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 4
oly_HIMEN_usa_nor_250525.jpg
07:10
Sled hockey highlights: USA 13, Slovakia 0
iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_pl_plupdate_250525.jpg
42:46
PL Update: Liverpool hoist trophy at Anfield
nbc_pl_jpwvid_250525.jpg
01:49
Takeaways from Chelsea clinching Champions League
nbc_pl_lowedown_v2_250525.jpg
04:43
Lowe Down: Is Howe the PL manager of the season?
nbc_pl_mw38allgoals_250525.jpg
12:26
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_livtaaemotional_250525.jpg
02:34
Alexander-Arnold’s emotional farewell to Liverpool
nbc_pl_taaintv_250525.jpg
02:18
Trent discusses his emotional final match for Reds
nbc_pl_postgame_vandjikintv_250525.jpg
05:09
Van Dijk: Liverpool ‘fully deserve’ PL title
nbc_pl_new_eve_250525v2.jpg
10:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_postgame_slotintv_250525.jpg
03:37
Slot opens up on Alexander-Arnold’s exit
nbc_pl_virgilspeech_250525.jpg
01:48
Van Dijk addresses Liverpool faithful at Anfield
nbc_pl_robertsonintv_250525.jpg
02:39
Robertson describes ‘unbelievable’ scenes Anfield