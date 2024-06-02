 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two
Charley Hull’s week includes going viral for cigarettes, getting hit on by fan
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
WNBA upgrades foul on Caitlin Clark by Chennedy Carter, fines Angel Reese for no postgame interview
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_indy_kirkwoodintv_240602.jpg
Kirkwood proud of effort despite fourth in Detroit
nbc_indy_ericssonintv_240602.jpg
Ericsson’s runner-up a ‘reset’ to IndyCar season
nbc_indy_dixonintv_240602.jpg
Dixon plays ‘perfect’ strategy to win in Detroit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two
Charley Hull’s week includes going viral for cigarettes, getting hit on by fan
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
WNBA upgrades foul on Caitlin Clark by Chennedy Carter, fines Angel Reese for no postgame interview
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_indy_kirkwoodintv_240602.jpg
Kirkwood proud of effort despite fourth in Detroit
nbc_indy_ericssonintv_240602.jpg
Ericsson’s runner-up a ‘reset’ to IndyCar season
nbc_indy_dixonintv_240602.jpg
Dixon plays ‘perfect’ strategy to win in Detroit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1

June 2, 2024 03:11 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 1 of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné, a 172.5km trek through Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule.