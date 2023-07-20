 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Lockett_RD.jpg
2023 Seattle Seahawks Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Practice
Rick Ware Racing signs Justin Haley to multi-year deal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_otaeguiintv_230720.jpg
Otaegui discusses first-round 67 at The Open
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230720.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Which teams will not make playoffs?
nbc_pft_alternateuniforms_230720.jpg
Should NFL pull back on alternate, throwback unis?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Lockett_RD.jpg
2023 Seattle Seahawks Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Practice
Rick Ware Racing signs Justin Haley to multi-year deal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_otaeguiintv_230720.jpg
Otaegui discusses first-round 67 at The Open
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230720.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Which teams will not make playoffs?
nbc_pft_alternateuniforms_230720.jpg
Should NFL pull back on alternate, throwback unis?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 18 finish

July 20, 2023 11:57 AM
Relive the final moments of Stage 15 during the 2023 Tour de France at Bourg-en-Bresse.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230720.jpg
6:48
PFT Mailbag: Which teams will not make playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_alternateuniforms_230720.jpg
5:32
Should NFL pull back on alternate, throwback unis?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snyderera_230720.jpg
8:37
What Harris needs to do be better than Snyder
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_dhenry_230719.jpg
3:53
Henry ‘completely’ mispriced in OPOY odds
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_jaguars_230719.jpg
6:41
Can anyone stop Jags from winning AFC South?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbagv2_230719.jpg
20:49
PFT Mailbag: Are position unions the future?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichickno3_230719.jpg
8:48
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 3 Belichick
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesankle_230719.jpg
2:35
How severe was Mahomes’ ankle injury in January?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisjonescontract_230719.jpg
2:37
Will Jones be next Chief to take a bargain?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_staffordcontract_230719.jpg
12:29
Unpacking Demoff’s comments on Stafford’s contract
Now Playing