Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 18 finish
Relive the final moments of Stage 15 during the 2023 Tour de France at Bourg-en-Bresse.
PFT Mailbag: Which teams will not make playoffs?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss if the NLFPA could eliminate the hard salary cap, teams that have no playoff chances, Saquon Barkley's contract situation and more.
Should NFL pull back on alternate, throwback unis?
Mike Florio explains why he's against the NFL's push to constantly create new uniform designs each season for the majority of teams.
What Harris needs to do be better than Snyder
Mike Florio discusses the impending sale of the Washington Commanders and the traits that set good NFL owners apart from bad ones.
Henry ‘completely’ mispriced in OPOY odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick try to make sense of Derrick Henry's +4000 odds to be named the 2023 NFL offensive player of the year.
Can anyone stop Jags from winning AFC South?
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher break down what gives Jacksonville such a big advantage among the rest of the AFC West and why they should be even heavier favorites to win the division.
PFT Mailbag: Are position unions the future?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss Cowboys guard Zack Martin's holdout, how quarterback protections are negatively impacting defenses, the possibility of position-specific unions and more.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 3 Belichick
Mike Florio continues his count down of the top 10 NFL coaches with Bill Belichick at No. 3, who remains one of the top coaches in the league even without star QB Tom Brady.
How severe was Mahomes’ ankle injury in January?
Mike Florio looks back to Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury last season and wonders whether it could hinder his play during the 2023-24 campaign.
Will Jones be next Chief to take a bargain?
Mike Florio debates whether or not Chris Jones will be the latest Kansas City Chiefs player to sign a team-friendly extension and the ripple effects of his decision.
Unpacking Demoff’s comments on Stafford’s contract
Kevin Demoff, COO of the Los Angeles Rams, admitted that teams reached out about trading for Matthew Stafford, so Mike Florio dissects Demoff's comments and assesses what it means for the Rams signal caller.