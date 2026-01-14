 Skip navigation
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 11

January 14, 2026 12:33 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 11 of the 2026 Dakar Rally, where competitors raced through the deserts of Saudi Arabia from Bisha to Al Henakiyah.

nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_250115.jpg
01:34
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
nbc_roto_dariusgarland_250115.jpg
01:35
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
trae_new_mpx.jpg
01:32
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_250115.jpg
01:32
Mavs to be cautious with Flagg after ankle injury
nbc_rtf_cfbbigpic_260115.jpg
08:30
What Miami vs. Indiana means for college football
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260115.jpg
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_260115.jpg
20:39
RGIII: Johnson, Williams ‘flourishing’ together
nbc_dps_boomeresiasoninterview_260115.jpg
12:53
Giants will have ‘high’ expectations with Harbaugh
nbc_nba_enjoy_nonplayoffteams_260115.jpg
09:56
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_260115.jpg
03:11
Where CFP expansion stands ahead of title game
nbc_rtf_predictions_260115.jpg
08:38
Indiana feels ‘predestined’ to win championship
nbc_nba_underappreciated_260115.jpg
09:46
Love, Watson making most of opportunities
nbc_rtf_qbcomp_260115.jpg
03:28
Beck will need ‘game of his life’ to beat Indiana
nbc_rtf_freemannfl_260115.jpg
04:57
Freeman responds to NFL speculation
nbc_ffhh_wot_260115.jpg
05:35
Ward will be borderline QB2 for superflex leagues
nbc_rtf_natchamppreview_260115.jpg
07:34
Previewing Miami vs. Indiana in CFP final
nbc_rtf_dantereturns_260115.jpg
03:21
What does Moore’s return mean for Oregon, Raiola?
nbc_rtf_2026draft_260115.jpg
02:31
2026 NFL Draft will have ‘fascinating’ QB class
nbc_ffhh_houvnwp_260115.jpg
04:19
Maye will be ‘different animal’ for Texans defense
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260115.jpg
02:13
Walker among best prop bets for divisional round
ncb_ffhh_sfvsea_260115.jpg
02:25
Expect Seahawks’ JSN to ‘feast’ vs. 49ers
nbc_ffhh_larvchi_260115.jpg
03:41
Will Rams offense right the ship against Bears?
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260115.jpg
04:57
Why LaMelo can exploit Lakers’ defense from deep
nbc_ffhh_bufvsden_260115.jpg
08:09
Can Harvey take advantage of poor BUF run defense?
nbc_ffhh_miketomlin_260115.jpg
04:28
Will Tomlin be best head coach option in 2027?
nbc_nba_enjoy_knickskings_260115.jpg
02:17
Monk has been bringing energy for Kings
nbc_ffhh_johnharbaugh_260115.jpg
08:18
Harbaugh will bring ‘stability’ to Giants culture
hunter_mpx.jpg
05:06
Should Cavaliers make a move at trade deadline?
nbc_pst_nfars_260115.jpg
09:31
Arsenal can make PL title ‘statement’ v. Forest
nbc_pst_senmor_260115.jpg
10:27
Senegal, Morocco ‘two best teams’ in AFCON final