 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Watch: Kuchar, leading by 6, makes quadruple bogey
Purdue v Michigan
Purdue vs. Michigan Live Updates: Scores, highlights, how to watch
nbc_horse_bcclassic_231104.jpg
White Abarrio roars to a 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic win

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_auerbachsegment_231104.jpg
Frustration building amid NCAA UMich investigation
nbc_horse_bcclassicjockeyintv_231104.jpg
Ortiz thankful for family after Classic win
nbc_horse_bcclassic_231104.jpg
White Abarrio wins BC Classic in emphatic fashion

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Watch: Kuchar, leading by 6, makes quadruple bogey
Purdue v Michigan
Purdue vs. Michigan Live Updates: Scores, highlights, how to watch
nbc_horse_bcclassic_231104.jpg
White Abarrio roars to a 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic win

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_auerbachsegment_231104.jpg
Frustration building amid NCAA UMich investigation
nbc_horse_bcclassicjockeyintv_231104.jpg
Ortiz thankful for family after Classic win
nbc_horse_bcclassic_231104.jpg
White Abarrio wins BC Classic in emphatic fashion

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dutrow emotional after Breeders' Cup Classic win

November 4, 2023 07:05 PM
Trainer Rick Dutrow celebrates White Abarrio's win in the Breeders' Cup Classic and talks about getting a second chance after serving a 10-year suspension.