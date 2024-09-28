 Skip navigation
Top News

CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-WOMEN-ELITE
Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title
Minnesota v Michigan
No. 12 Michigan holds off Minnesota in 4th quarter to win 27-24 and retain Little Brown Jug
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 28 Nebraska at Purdue
Raiola helps Nebraska pull away from Purdue in the 2nd half, 28-10

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndfumblerecandtd_240928.jpg
Errant snap on Louisville punt sets up Leonard TD
nbc_cfb_ndgreathousetd_240928.jpg
Leonard hits Greathouse to put Notre Dame in front
nbc_cfb_ndlovetd_240928.jpg
Love ties game for Irish with hard-fought TD run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Raiola finds Banks for 6-yard touchdown

September 28, 2024 02:28 PM
Dylan Raiola connects with Jahmal Banks in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard score at 2:49 in the third quarter to give Nebraska a lead over Purdue.