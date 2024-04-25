Ever Wonder: Do the Olympics have an age limit?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dover an important test for Team Penske trio
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Myles Rowe remains focused on IndyCar for 2025 season: ‘That’s my personal plan’
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Watch Rickie Fowler ace the third hole at Pine Valley
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Rockies’ Doyle
Havertz ‘at his very best’ in rout of Chelsea
Which Cup driver has best chance to win at Dover?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dover an important test for Team Penske trio
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Myles Rowe remains focused on IndyCar for 2025 season: ‘That’s my personal plan’
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Watch Rickie Fowler ace the third hole at Pine Valley
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Rockies’ Doyle
Havertz ‘at his very best’ in rout of Chelsea
Which Cup driver has best chance to win at Dover?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Ever Wonder: Do the Olympics have an age limit?
April 25, 2024 02:09 PM
Ahmed Fareed and his son Cooper identify some of history's youngest and oldest Olympians as they explore modern age-limit rules for participating in the Olympic Games.
Close Ad